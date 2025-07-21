CSIRO launches agtech program in Queensland

Image: CSIRO

Queensland SMEs in agtech have a new opportunity to fast-track innovation through CSIRO’s latest Innovate to Grow program, delivered under the Queensland Government’s Regional University Industry Collaboration (RUIC) initiative.

The free research and development (R&D) training program is designed to help small-to-medium enterprises develop and implement research strategies, with guidance from CSIRO researchers and industry mentors.

Dr George Feast, CSIRO’s Director for SME Connect Programs, said the initiative provides the crucial link between promising ideas and commercial impact.

“Queensland businesses are brimming with fresh ideas, but turning those concepts into market-ready innovations requires the right mix of expertise, networks and funding,” he said.

“We’re helping SMEs with a pathway from concept to commercialisation, with access to world-class researchers at regional Queensland universities, and matched R&D support – as well as support from our specialist team of facilitators.”

Targeting companies in agritech, food and beverage manufacturing, crop innovation, livestock and aquaculture, and related areas such as alternative proteins and logistics, the program is open to Queensland-based SMEs developing or supplying solutions in these fields.

The program builds on recent findings from CSIRO that show collaborations between SMEs and research institutions lead to new product development, faster time to market, and more tailored solutions for sector-specific challenges.

One such participant, Lloyd Tailby of Erkmark Australia, completed the program in 2025 and credited it with helping him focus his innovation efforts.

“The program was a big help in guiding me to refine the problem and progress with collaboration,” Tailby said. “This is a valuable program for any small business with good ideas who want to explore R&D opportunities.”

Applications are now open for Innovate to Grow: Agriculture, Food & Technology – Queensland, which will connect selected businesses with expertise and support to take their innovations to the next stage.