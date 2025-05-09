CSIRO invites SMEs to R&D programs to advance innovation ideas

Image: CSIRO

The free eight-week program connects Aussie SMEs with the science, data and people they need to turn good ideas into investable R&D programs.

Australia’s national science agency, CSIRO, is calling on small to medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) developing solutions in digital technologies and artificial intelligence (AI) to apply for its latest Innovate to Grow program.

Expressions of interest are open for the eight-week online program, which gives selected businesses free access to R&D experts, industry mentors and self-paced learning modules to help them turn an early-stage idea into an actionable research plan and funding roadmap.

Michelle Armistead, Program Manager for Innovate to Grow, said since its launch in 2020, the program has supported more than 650 SMEs nationwide.

“Australian SMEs are at the frontier of our digital and AI opportunity,” Ms Armistead said

“Whether you’re training large-language models, deploying robotics on a factory floor or hardening cyber-defences, the pace of innovation is relentless.

“Our role is to connect founders with the science, data and people they need to turn good ideas into investable R&D projects.”

Lurra Systems is a Melbourne-based start-up providing high accuracy global navigation satellite system positioning and geospatial solutions for various industries.

Luis Elneser, Founder and CEO of Lurra Systems completed Innovate to Grow in 2023.

“The concepts and structure are well-suited for many SMEs, and I would recommend the program to colleagues,” Mr Elneser said.

“I’m now actively executing my R&D plan and collaborating with my mentor on a new project that emerged during the course.”

Innovate to Grow: Digital Technologies and Artificial Intelligence is open to SMEs working in the following subsectors:

Artificial intelligence, including:

– Computer vision

– Machine learning

– ChatGPT/large language models

– Natural language processing

Digital manufacturing

Quantum computing

Cybersecurity

Robotics and autonomous systems.

Applications close on 01 June 2025.

Learn more and apply or discover more programs for SMEs.