CSIRO hydrogen facility helps new tech get to market

Hadean Energy are utilising CSIRO’s Hydrogen Technology Demonstration Facility to test their kilowatt-class electrolyser bundle, in order to progress the technology toward commercial readiness.

The Hydrogen Technology Demonstration Facility (HTDF) is located at CSIRO’s Clayton campus in Victoria. It provides the infrastructure for hydrogen technologies to be safely tested and demonstrated by innovators in industry and research.

The facility provides renewable electricity in various phases, large supplies of deionised water, instruments and safety devices. It can also provide practical technical support for demonstration projects. Researchers use the facility in everything from hydrogen production to storage and utilisation.

Hadean Energy is using the HTDF to develop their tubular Solid Oxide Electrolysis technology, which can produce green hydrogen using up to 30 per cent less electricity than conventional electrolysers.

The technology can also be used to efficiently produce syngas for e-fuels. It’s simple tubular design and their proprietary catalyst promises lower manufacturing and maintenance costs. The long-term durability and performance of Hadean Energy’s electrolyser module is being tested over several months at the HTDF.

Chris Rowland, CEO of Hadean Energy, has been monitoring the progress.

“Testing at the Hydrogen Technology Demonstration Facility has proceeded smoothly, with great support from the CSIRO staff,” said Chris.

“Successful completion of our trial will help us progress to commercial scale electrolyser production, and make a vital contribution to decarbonising hard-to-abate industries.”

“We are midway through the trial and the results have exceeded our expectations.”

Kozielski is the deputy leader of the Hydrogen Industry Mission, and helps innovators to understand how they can use the HTDF.

“The facility is particularly useful for researchers moving their technology from benchtop scale to pilot and commercially relevant scale, when safety is obviously very important,” said Karen.

“Our robust safety systems, including risk assessments, mean that we can help researchers to be assured their technology will be demonstrated within CSIRO’s strict protocols.”

“The HTDF also gives innovators a secure and trusted place to show people their technology in action.”

CSIRO’s Kick-Start program helped Hadean Energy bridge the gap between early-stage research and commercialisation. This meant they were able to advance to the trial stage.

The Kick-Start program provides matched funding and expert support to help start-ups and SMEs like Hadean Energy access critical research facilities, develop prototypes, and fast-track innovation.

For businesses that have already secured grants, the Kick-Start program can provide further opportunities to refine and demonstrate their technologies, setting them on a clear path to market readiness.