CSIRO drives Australia’s quantum future

Image: CSIRO

As the world enters the International Year of Quantum Science and Technology, Australia’s national science agency CSIRO is positioning the nation at the forefront of quantum innovation, with new breakthroughs promising to reshape healthcare, manufacturing, urban planning and decarbonisation.

Among its most impactful developments is a quantum sensor that uses lasers to detect iron in blood serum with greater accuracy, offering a major advancement in the global fight against iron deficiency – the world’s most common micronutrient disorder affecting over two billion people.

CSIRO, in collaboration with the University of Melbourne and the Florey Institute of Neuroscience and Mental Health, is applying its patented technology to measure iron bound to ferritin – a key protein that indicates stored iron levels in the body.

“This quantum sensor has the potential to be a faster and more accurate way to diagnose iron deficiency,” a CSIRO spokesperson said. “It could have huge impact worldwide.”

In Brisbane, CSIRO and Griffith University are building quantum-powered tools to support the 2032 Olympic and Paralympic Games, tackling challenges that traditional modelling systems cannot. The team is developing algorithms to prevent pedestrian congestion in crowded public areas and to optimise transport for more than 1,000 wheelchair users daily, improving safety and accessibility.

“These sorts of problems are too complex or unpredictable for traditional modelling to tackle,” CSIRO stated. “That’s where quantum computing can come in.”

These systems are currently being tested on cloud-based quantum processors, laying the groundwork for scalable, real-time solutions that demonstrate the practical, sovereign value of Australia’s quantum sector on a global stage.

Meanwhile, in Western Australia, CSIRO and Quantum Brilliance have delivered another first – the world’s first room-temperature diamond-based quantum computer installed inside a supercomputing centre, hosted by the Pawsey Supercomputing Research Centre.

This innovation overcomes the bulky, cryogenic cooling requirements typical of today’s quantum machines. “This prototype shows quantum computing doesn’t need to stay locked in a lab,” CSIRO noted. “It’s a foundational step towards sovereign quantum capability in Australia.”

In the biomedical space, CSIRO is also supporting Endo Axiom – a University of Sydney spinout – in developing quantum dot nanoparticles for oral insulin delivery. The innovative bioconjugate allows insulin to be swallowed, surviving stomach acid and releasing in the intestine for absorption into the bloodstream.

With help from CSIRO’s Biomedical Materials Translation Facility, Endo Axiom is one step closer to removing the need for painful daily injections for children with Type 1 diabetes.

To boost national capability, CSIRO and the University of Queensland are launching Australia’s first open-access quantum computing testbed, backed by $6 million through the Queensland Quantum and Advanced Technologies Strategy. The facility will help researchers and companies trial quantum software and hardware, laying the foundation for sovereign industry growth.

CSIRO is also a founding partner in the Queensland Quantum Decarbonisation Alliance, a $10 million initiative to apply quantum solutions to material design, clean energy, and emissions modelling – further securing Australia’s role in quantum-led climate innovation.

With quantum technologies forecast to deliver $2.2 billion in economic value and 9,000 jobs by 2030, CSIRO’s work is accelerating sovereign innovation and reinforcing Australia’s position as a global quantum powerhouse.