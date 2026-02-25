CSIRO has unveiled a $3 million upgrade to its Renewable Energy Integration Facility in Newcastle, expanding Australia’s ability to test and commercialise technologies critical to the energy transition.

The upgraded facility can simulate microgrids and grid faults, test inverter performance and run large-scale experiments combining solar, batteries and electric vehicles.

The investment more than doubles testing capacity and introduces advanced emulation and real-time simulation tools.

“The Renewable Energy Integration Facility provides industry, researchers and system operators with an independent laboratory to test how technologies such as wind, solar, batteries and electric vehicles can integrate safely and reliably into the grid,” said CSIRO chief executive Dr Doug Hilton.

“As Australia transitions to a cleaner, more electrified economy, we need the confidence that new energy technologies can operate safely and reliably across the system.

This upgraded facility strengthens Australia’s capability to test exactly that.

“The facility will support more efficient use of electrical infrastructure, ultimately helping improve energy affordability for Australian homes and businesses.”

Energy Systems Research Program director Dr John Ward said the laboratory would address unique national challenges, including long distribution networks and record rooftop solar uptake.

“This facility allows us to work side by side with industry and market bodies to design innovative solutions.”