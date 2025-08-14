CSIRO backs 20 renewable energy startups

Image: CSIRO

Twenty Australian startups developing renewable energy technologies will receive targeted support to scale internationally under the latest round of CSIRO’s India Australia Rapid Innovation and Startup Expansion (RISE) Accelerator.

Delivered by CSIRO, the program helps startups and small to medium enterprises (SMEs) with scalable climate and environmental solutions test, validate, and commercialise their technologies in overseas markets, with a focus on India.

The third round targets deployable renewable energy innovations addressing three key challenges: advancing critical mineral and materials processing, recovery and reuse; improving design, infrastructure, or manufacturing for greater durability and performance; and using software, hardware and digital systems to optimise renewable energy deployment.

Participants will receive a tailored mix of online learning, in-person workshops, mentoring, and market immersion visits, aimed at strengthening their readiness for international expansion.

James Robinson, CSIRO’s RISE Accelerator program director, said startups often had transformative ideas but lacked the resources or networks to scale globally.

“Programs like RISE empower these companies to gain valuable local insights and forge in-country partnerships they may otherwise not have access to,” Mr Robinson said.

“This significantly boosts their potential for success and impact – both at home and abroad – by tapping into new innovation ecosystems, supply chains and opportunities to support increased scalability.”

Among the selected companies is Rux Energy, which is developing high-efficiency hydrogen storage using patented nanoporous materials. Chief of staff Tom Webb said India was both a key market and manufacturing partner.

“We applied to the RISE Accelerator to accelerate our mission of delivering safe, high-efficiency, and affordable hydrogen storage solutions to markets like India, where clean energy access can uplift communities and unlock new economic growth,” Mr Webb said.

Also selected is Syncrowin, whose AI-powered industrial autopilot platform monitors and optimises operations across heavy industries. Co-founder and chief executive Aishwarya Kansakar said the program would help scale its platform across renewable and integrated energy sectors in both countries.

“Our goal is to build scalable AI that integrates effortlessly with existing infrastructure to support decarbonisation and digital transformation,” Ms Kansakar said.

Over the next four months, the cohort will engage in cross-border activities, including visits to India. Each company will receive a $35,000 grant, with an additional $100,000 available for those ready to run pilot projects.

The 20 companies are Allegro Energy, Bridge Select, Corellian, Electric Power Conversions Australia, EnergyOS, Goldray Electric, Green Gravity, H2i Group Limited, Kardinia Energy, Neara, Metro Power Company, MLB Industrial, Oxleigh Recycling Technologies, Rux Energy, Sicona Battery Technologies, Steber International, Syncrowin, Voltavate, Zekitek, and ZenQuo.