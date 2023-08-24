CSIRO awarded Boeing’s Supplier of the Year

Boeing, the world’s largest aerospace company, has named CSIRO, Australia’s national science agency, a Supplier of the Year for the fifth time since 2010.

The ‘Pathfinder Award’ recognises the substantial value CSIRO has created for Boeing through technological breakthroughs across space, advanced materials, data analytics, energy, manufacturing, robotics and autonomy.

CSIRO has partnered with Boeing to develop new lightweight and sustainable materials for both aircraft and possible space applications.

The companies have also invested over $200 million across a wide range of projects to advance production systems, improve safety, reduce waste and increase environmental sustainability in aviation.

“We are absolutely delighted to receive Boeing’s Supplier of the Year award,” Kirsten Rose, acting CSIRO chief executive said.

“Congratulations to all of our amazing scientists and engineers who continue to raise the bar and have global impact.

“We look forward to continuing to grow CSIRO and Australia’s global profile as a research and development leader driving innovation across manufacturing, space, technology and sustainability,” she said.

Rose shared that the 34-year strategic relationship with Boeing demonstrates the impact the CSIRO can create for industry through collaboration, science and innovation.

Maria Fernandez, president of Boeing Australia, New Zealand and South Pacific spoke about the partnership between the two organisations.

“Together, Boeing and CSIRO continue to tackle issues of great importance to the global aerospace industry through innovation and investment here in Australia,” Fernandez said.

Boeing’s Supplier of the Year Award program is an industry-leading recognition program that highlights the accomplishments of the company’s top-performing suppliers.

“The Supplier of the Year winners were proactive, transparent and reliable in a challenging environment,” said William Ampofo, vice president of Parts & Distribution Services and Supply Chain for Boeing Global Services and Chair of Boeing’s Supply Chain Operations Council.

“Over the past year, their commitment to safety and quality was the gold standard to help us achieve operational excellence and predictably deliver for our customers,” he said.

CSIRO was previously named a Boeing Supplier of the Year in 2018, 2017, 2016 and 2010.

Earlier this month, CSIRO and Boeing jointly released the Sustainable Aviation Fuel Roadmap, which charts a path for the decarbonisation of the aviation industry.

Learn more about CSIRO’s thriving collaboration with Boeing.