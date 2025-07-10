Crusader Caravans takes home prestigious manufacturing award

Image: Crusader Caravans

Crusader Caravans has been named Manufacturer of the Year at the 2025 Caravan Industry Victoria (CIV) Hall of Fame Awards – the fourth time in six years the company has taken out the industry’s highest honour.

The award, judged by an independent panel of industry experts, recognised Crusader’s excellence in manufacturing processes, design, marketing, customer service and innovation.

Founder and CEO Serge Valentino said the accolade was a reflection of the team’s commitment to building quality, Australian-made caravans.

“It is an honour to be selected as the number one Australian caravan manufacturer above some of the most respected names in the industry, including Jayco, New Age, and Snowy River to name a few,” Valentino said.

“We’re also incredibly proud to be the first and only caravan manufacturer to win the Manufacturer of the Year award and achieve CIV accreditation as a Master Manufacturer.”

Crusader’s state-of-the-art production facility in Epping, Victoria, was highlighted as a standout by judges. Built to model global best practices, the factory is one of the most advanced in the Australian industry.

Valentino said Crusader’s team of engineers and designers play a key role in shaping every caravan: “Their innovative vision is realised by skilled tradespeople who build each caravan with the same care and pride as if it was their own.”

The company’s latest release, the MY25 range, includes eight core ranges and 33 models, all built using EcoLite full composite materials. The result is lighter, stronger caravans designed to suit the needs of diverse markets.

Crusader also prides itself on customer transparency. Its free Caravan Buyer’s Guide has been downloaded more than 43,000 times and aims to help Australians make informed purchasing decisions.

“With more than 22 years of caravan manufacturing experience behind us, we’re proud to be a trusted Australian manufacturer,” Valentino said.