Crusader Caravans has been recognised as the most awarded manufacturer in the history of the Caravan Industry Victoria (CIV) Hall of Fame and Industry Awards after securing the Manufacturer of the Year title four times in the past six years.

The recognition highlights the company’s record achievement, with no other caravan manufacturer having won the industry’s top manufacturing award as frequently.

Crusader Caravans founder and CEO Serge Valentino said while the acknowledgement was significant, the company’s focus remained on delivering quality products and earning customer trust.

“It is an incredible honour to be Australia’s most awarded caravan manufacturer by the CIV. However, accolades are not what we chase – our focus is earning people’s trust,” Valentino said.

“This acknowledgement further solidifies that Crusader is a brand Australians can trust. It complements our ‘Circle of Trust’ – a combination of industry accreditation, Master Manufacturer certification and independent compliance validation.”

“We want our customers to buy with total confidence, knowing they are getting one of the finest caravans available in Australia and Crusader will support them every step of the way.”

Caravan Industry Victoria chief executive officer Daniel Sahlberg said Crusader’s achievements reflected a sustained commitment to manufacturing excellence.

“Crusader Caravans is the most awarded manufacturer in the history of the Caravan Industry Victoria Hall of Fame and Industry Awards,” Sahlberg said.

“This is not simply an acknowledgement of past achievements – it reflects a culture of continuous improvement and a standard of excellence that elevates the entire Australian caravan industry.”

Despite its record, Crusader did not enter the Manufacturer of the Year category this year, instead choosing to focus on recognising its workforce.

“We have been fortunate to win the award four times in recent years, so this year our focus has evolved,” Valentino said.

“While we remain deeply committed to product excellence, at this year’s CIV Awards we placed a strong emphasis on recognising and investing in the people behind the brand – the team whose passion, skill and dedication make achievements like this possible.”

“The CIV Hall of Fame and Industry Awards play an important role in encouraging innovation, excellence and continuous improvement throughout the entire Australian caravan industry. We congratulate this year’s winner on their fantastic achievement and look forward to seeing the industry continue to grow stronger together.”

Sahlberg said Crusader had established a benchmark for the wider sector.

“Crusader Caravans has set a benchmark that the industry looks up to. Their record of winning our Manufacturer of the Year award the most times is a testament to an unwavering commitment and dedication to excellence across every facet of caravan manufacturing,” he said.

Operating from its manufacturing facility in Epping, Victoria, Crusader supports hundreds of jobs across Australia’s caravan supply chain. The company recently introduced its Dreamhaven range, aimed at offering Australian-made caravans at a more accessible price point.

“Our goal has always been to build quality caravans that Australians can trust to deliver years of enjoyment and strong resale value,” Valentino said.