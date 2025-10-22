Australia and the United States have signed a landmark framework to strengthen supply chains for critical minerals and rare earths, marking a new phase in the nations’ long-standing alliance.

Prime minister Anthony Albanese and US president Donald J. Trump formalised the agreement – the United States–Australia Framework for Securing of Supply in the Mining and Processing of Critical Minerals and Rare Earths – during a signing ceremony at the White House in Washington DC.

The framework aims to accelerate the development of priority mining and processing projects across both countries to secure the supply of minerals vital for defence, clean energy and advanced technologies. It establishes a coordinated investment approach to boost production and processing capacity, addressing vulnerabilities in global supply chains.

To support the initiative, the two governments have committed to providing at least USD $1 billion each towards an USD $8.5 billion pipeline of priority projects in Australia and the United States over the next six months.

Two Australian projects were highlighted as part of the first round of investments. The Alcoa-Sojitz Gallium Recovery Project in Wagerup, Western Australia, will receive up to USD $200 million in concessional equity finance from the Australian government, along with a right of offtake. The United States government will also take an equity stake with similar offtake rights. Japan, a key partner in the trilateral venture, has already provided 50 per cent of the project costs.

Once operational, the Wagerup facility will supply up to 10 per cent of the world’s gallium – a critical input for semiconductors and defence technologies.

The second project, the Arafura Nolans project in the Northern Territory, will receive a USD $100 million equity investment from the Australian government. The project is expected to produce around 5 per cent of global rare earth elements once in full operation, supporting the manufacture of clean energy and defence technologies.

Albanese said the new framework underscored the deep strategic and economic ties between the two countries. “There are no closer friends and allies than the United States of America and Australia,” he said.

“President Trump and I agreed today we will work very hard together in both our nations’ interests. We’ve agreed today Australia and America are going to make more things together with our historic framework on critical minerals.”

He said the partnership recognised Australia’s position as a key global supplier of critical minerals essential for advanced industries. “Australia is home to much of the periodic table of critical minerals and rare earth metals that are vital for defence and other advanced technologies,” he said.

A new US–Australia Critical Minerals Supply Security Response Group will be formed under the leadership of the US secretary of energy and the Australian minister for resources. The group will identify priority minerals and vulnerabilities in supply chains, and coordinate investment strategies to accelerate delivery of processed minerals under the framework.

“Cooperation on critical minerals and rare earth supply chains is testament to the trusted partnership between Australia and the United States as strategic defence allies,” Albanese said. “I look forward to continuing to work with President Trump to strengthen our partnership and support American and Australian workers, businesses and investors.”