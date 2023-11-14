CRC’s dynamic trio: bonding, lubricating, and repairing the building materials sector

CRC, a leading provider of specialty chemicals, offers a range of products designed to elevate user’s operations. With 3.36, Minute Mend, and Zinc It among their extensive portfolio, CRC provides effective solutions for the building material manufacturing industry in particular. Michael Rowe, Motion Category Manager for Lubricants, Adhesives and Sealants highlights the advantages of these innovative solutions.

3.36: Heavy Duty Penetrant

Michael discusses CRC’s 3.36 as a multipurpose lubricant designed to address numerous challenges faced in the building materials industry including friction and wear, rust and corrosion.

To read the full article, please click here.