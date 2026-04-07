R.M.Williams is strengthening its South Australian manufacturing heritage, blending traditional craftsmanship with future-looking automation and sustainability initiatives.

For Tara Moses, the journey to Salisbury began on the other side of the world. Now chief operating officer at R.M.Williams, one of Australia’s most iconic brands, she relocated from the United States three and a half years ago, bringing with her deep experience in heritage bootmaking and advocacy for domestic manufacturing. Her purpose was clear: help strengthen and expand Australian-made production while preserving the integrity of one of the country’s most iconic brands.

Before arriving in Adelaide, Moses led Red Wing Shoes’ ‘made in the USA’ line, specialising in welted footwear – a niche yet regarded segment of the global market. The opportunity to apply that experience in Australia, while embracing a bold vision under new ownership, proved compelling.

“I had the opportunity to come over here and support the R.M.Williams team, really doing exactly what we’re talking about: expanding ‘Made in Australia’,” she said.

The decision was driven by the ambition of the company’s owners, the Forrest family – better known through their holding company, Tattarang – to bring manufacturing back to Australia and strengthen sovereign capability. For Moses, that long-term commitment to local production aligned closely with her own professional values. Three years on, she describes the period as both challenging and transformative.

“It was really all about the vision and mission that the Forrest family had to bring everything back into Australia. I’m very passionate about that. Three years in, we’ve done quite a bit, but there’s still way more to go,” she said. “Manufacturing in Australia is challenging, but it’s been fascinating to understand those challenges and also see the opportunities.

“It’s such a great opportunity to expand the brand, grow skill sets, and continue this journey. Overall, it’s been quite an adventure over the past three and a half years.”

South Australian at its core

That journey remains firmly rooted in South Australia. The brand’s heritage is inseparable from the state, where Reginald Murray Williams established both product and production. From Prospect to Salisbury, every boot and belt has been made locally, and that continuity remains central to the company’s identity. Maintaining that geographical and cultural anchor is not merely symbolic. Moses argues the product itself is intrinsically linked to the people and place that create it, forming part of the boot’s distinctive character and quality.

“We have such a heritage and origin story within South Australia. R.M. created the brand, the product, and did the manufacturing, and all the boots and belts have always been made there, whether in Prospect or Salisbury,” she said. “There’s a deep legacy in history that we want to continue, and that continuation really makes the product. The boots are unique and cannot be manufactured anywhere else, even 200 miles away, because of the people who create them.”

As demand has grown, capacity constraints at Salisbury required decisive action. Rather than disperse operations, the company acquired an additional facility behind its existing site, enabling expansion while keeping teams together. The move allowed apparel, leather craft, repairs – of which approximately 30,000 pairs of boots are repaired annually – and distribution to

relocate into larger premises, nearly tripling operational space.

“Three years ago, we started looking at what we needed to increase capacity because we want to grow the brand globally and within Australia,”

said Moses.

“We moved apparel, leather craft, and the repairs team into a much bigger space and brought in the distribution centre. By almost tripling our space, it allows everyone to have more breadth, we added an additional footwear line, and increased capacity with new equipment for our other departments.”

She emphasised that with this expansion, the product continues to elevate, and the company get to keep the legacy of Williams’ mission: to grow the brand without losing the craftsmanship and quality that started with R.M. himself in South Australia.

The Goodyear welt construction remains central to the product’s durability and repairability, as opposed to other boots with stuck-on soles. Reinforcing the brand’s premium positioning, each boot passes through an 88-step process, demonstrating the depth of skill embedded in Salisbury’s workforce.

Alongside footwear, apparel and leather craft have become growth categories and a further opportunity to showcase “what Australia is all about”. In particular, the craft division offers a platform to showcase Australian materials and identity to global markets. The complexity of operating multiple factories – now four in addition to Salisbury – brings both operational challenge and opportunity.

“From a manufacturing perspective, all these layers make it complex but also incredibly exciting,” said Moses.

Expanding capacity without compromising craft

Balancing tradition with modernisation has become a defining operational theme. In a high-cost, low demand labour environment, automation plays a crucial role in maintaining competitiveness without compromising craft integrity. The strategy is deliberate: automate non-craft tasks while preserving the skilled handwork that defines the brand.

“Automation is important from an Australian manufacturing perspective because labour here is much more expensive than offshore. We have to mitigate costs so they don’t increase the price for the customer,” said Moses.

Moses insisted that while automation is a key part of the company’s strategy, it is only used for tasks that aren’t part of the craft. In the factory, this includes tasks like moving boxes or ironing garments, leaving core craftsmanship untouched. In footwear production, the equipment is introduced where it improves quality and reduces strain, rather than replacing expertise. The aim is to protect workers physically while supporting consistency and efficiency.

“For example, in footwear, machinery helps with tasks like pushing a needle through a rubber sole, which is too hard on people’s wrists,” she said. “Everything is still handcrafted, and you can see the skill at every step of the 88-step process for each boot.”

R.M. Williams also works with local partners such as ABMT’s Textiles in Melbourne for specific product ranges. This is a practice that Moses emphasised is integral to the company ethos. While it doesn’t intend on producing some items itself – like socks, T-shirt fabrics – it wants to offer customers products that are made in Australia by local manufacturers.

“Supporting each other in this way is key, and honestly, customers still care about products that are made in Australia,” she said. “It’s important that customers spend their dollar on these products. The more consistent volume these makers have, the more they can invest in and expand their operations, which benefits the whole industry.”

The company’s collaborative efforts have been alongside some “incredible Australian makers,” including ABMT, Humphrey Law, Waverly Mills, Silver Fleece, and Vince.

“These are long-standing, high-quality makers, and part of our strategy is to support them through volume so they can grow and expand their operations,” said Moses.

Crafting a better future

Sustainability has also become embedded in the operations of R.M. Williams. Over the past three years, the company’s sustainability team developed its first ‘Crafting a Better Future’ strategic plan, now entering its next cycle. The program addresses environmental impact, ethical sourcing and modern slavery compliance across supply chains.

“One of our key focuses in our facilities is continual improvement and growth,” said Moses. “We’re working to preserve Australian jobs and grow the local manufacturing component, while also reducing our carbon footprint through offsets and other measures.

“Modern slavery is a big part of this plan, ensuring that all suppliers, not just tier one, are treating employees ethically through audits and compliance checks.”

Leather sourcing remains a focal point. According to Moses, most suppliers of R.M. Williams now meet the Leather Working Group gold standard, the highest level of sustainability practice within the industry. While she insisted that there is still more work to be done, waste reduction remains an ongoing priority, particularly in reducing leather waste. In what is a continually evolving process, the company is committed to maintaining its R and B Corp certification, involving rigorous standards behind the scenes.

Building the next generation of craftspeople

Workforce capability presents the most complex long-term challenge. Decades of erosion in Australian manufacturing training have left gaps in structured trade pathways. At the same time, a large portion of skilled craftspeople are approaching retirement, creating urgency around knowledge transfer.

“We’re at an interesting intersection because a large part of our workforce, especially in footwear and craft, is about five years from retiring, while we have a younger workforce coming in. That means we need to capture and pass on these skills systematically,” said Moses.

This presents a challenge, but it is one Moses insists the company is ready to face. She said that because Australian manufacturing skills have eroded over the last 30-plus years, many of the trade courses and systems no longer exist. This means instead of relying on knowledge naturally passed from person to person, R.M. Williams needs to document and build proper training systems, from tracking and training to career progression.

This reality has led Moses and her team to developing micro-credentials, structured training and formalised career progression. This training doesn’t stop when employed, but developed with retention in mind, including a six-level grading system, master craftsman certification and apprentice programs that aim to retain talent and provide long-term pathways.

“We want to be keeping talent here and helping them grow over their careers,” she said.

Growth, ownership and long-term vision

Growth has been fuelled by both domestic and international demand. Contrary to assumptions, Moses said the Australian market still offers opportunity, with store expansions continuing locally even as global ambitions accelerate.

“Interestingly, the Australian market isn’t tapped out. We’ve expanded several stores here just this year because there’s still opportunity within the country,” she said.

However, she admitted that for several years, the focus was on expanding the brand globally, including a big push into the UK and plans beyond that. But from a footwear perspective, overall units continue to grow, even though the mix has shifted.

Under Tattarang ownership, long-term planning has replaced short-term constraints. The business is now operating with a multi-decade horizon, embedding sustainability, ethical sourcing and secure employment into its manufacturing strategy. This is brought about by breaking through the investment barriers of being a private- owned equity.

For R.M.Williams, the future lies in sustained expansion without losing its South Australian soul. As capacity grows and markets expand, making it in Australia remains the defining constant. While bringing all manufacturing back to Australian shores may be a longer journey than initially thought, Moses and R.M. Williams continue to stand by their commitment to the mission of Williams himself. Not without fault, but without losing the determination and passion that started what is now a global name in the first place.