Cracking down on microcracking

Research suggests that a new carbon-fibre composite has the potential to heal a microcrack. Image: bennymarty/stock.adobe.com

A new carbon fibre composite has the potential to self- identify and heal fatal microcracks in submarines.

Composite materials form essential structural components that are crucial for ensuring the integrity of many products.

In high-pressure environments where warcraft like submarines operate, any structural compromise could result in fatalities.

This was exemplified by the OceanGate Titan, a manned submarine that imploded off the coast of Canada on June 18th, 2023, supposedly due to a microcrack forming in its carbon fibre composite hull.

Manufacturers’ Monthly sat down with Dr. Nisa Salim from Swinburne University of Technology’s School of Engineering, who has applied prior research into a new carbon fibre composite to the maritime sector. Research suggests that the composite has the potential to heal a microcrack.

“The structure would have the ability to self-sense any defects and report them in real time,” said Salim.

“Our research focuses on materials that could self-repair such micro-cracks. This means materials can behave like a living organism and can sense, respond and adapt in a matter of time.

“We need such autonomous materials to stop catastrophic accidents from happening. It’s not science fiction, it’s the future of technology and innovation.”

Early research and development of new composite material

Salim’s preliminary research into the new composite material began during her completion of a PhD.

“We created hexagonal ordered nanostructures using polymers, and that is something very hard to do because polymers are soft, and typically form less ordered structures. It’s not like a normal crystalline metallic material,” she said.

This research into developing nanostructures with polymers was successful, leading Salim to experiment with high-end applications for the designs. These included using the polymer nanostructures to make materials such as epoxies less brittle.

After completing her PhD, Salim continued her research, shifting her focus to carbon fibres and composites. Utilising the experience with brittle epoxies, Salim aimed to tackle microcracking, something she referred to as the ‘Achilles heel’ of all industries that utilise carbon fibre reinforced composites.

“Sometimes there’s cracking happening [in composites] and once there is a microcracking, what happens is this cracking nucleates towards the bigger structural issues,” said Salim.

Salim’s initial project was focused on researching the internal structure of carbon fibres and what caused cracking in composites. She would spend five years on carbon fibre research to deepen the narrow range of information on the material.

“At this stage, my research was about moving from nano to micro level, (carbon fibre is several micrometers in diameter). I spent half a decade learning about, the precursor science… they were very in-depth and intense studies on carbon fibre production process.”

Salim’s lifetime of research would collide as she moved to Swinburne University, where she began combining the research of polymers with that of carbon fibres. She has been working at the university since 2019. While combining this research, she noticed a potential path to making multi-functional materials.

“I found out we can make materials that can deliver more than one functionality. I started with carbon fibres because we did some modification on them,” said Salim.

Salim noted that a recurring issue faced in developing multifunctional carbon fibres was the interface problems caused by blending materials that are non-carbon in nature.

“Traditional approach is to apply metal-based oxides on to the top of carbon fibres to utilise the functional applications of carbon fibres – for example energy storage. But there is a problem. Because we are dealing with non-carbon materials there will be interface issues,” said Salim.

This is when Salim and her team began to experiment with the “wonder material” known as graphene.

“Its high conductivity, high surface area and thermal stability are beneficial for the functionalities that we are aiming for,” said Salim.

When identifying graphene suitability to compliment carbon-fibre, Salim and her team then planned to develop a coating material that could be applied to any surface. To the benefit of Salim and her team, graphene wasn’t in short supply with Swinburne university having the capability to scale up graphene materials.

Self-identify capabilities of new composite

Because of the advantageous nature of graphene, Salim and her team have begun combining graphene with polymer systems to formulate coating materials on carbon fibres. The research led to a discovery that the material would act as a sensor and can give continuous information about the health of the composite.

“When we tested it, we are not compromising the mechanical properties, yet we were at the same time getting extra features out of it,” said Salim.

“We were applying this on to the carbon fibre fabric and were getting continuous real time data every time.

Self-healing capabilities of composite

Salim’s research also found that the composite material can heal itself before they nucleate into a substantial problem. While researching how to transform epoxies – which are traditionally inflexible and brittle – into a flexible epoxy, Salim discovered that modifying the epoxy reaction with a special reactive additive would show self-healing behaviour.

“When it came to the self-healing aspect, we were aiming to create flexible epoxies because they are inherently brittle material. To initiate the reaction, we add a secondary component into it, and we apply a little bit of heat,” said Salim.

“But while we were doing that, we found that when we modified the reaction part it showed self-healing behaviour.

“Our specialised polymer system can therefore heal microcracks itself by breaking and reforming chemical bonds via exchange reactions.”

Applications to submarines and other industries

Salim first introduced the multifunctional composite prototype to the maritime industry at a global industry exhibition that occurred last year. The Indo Pacific International Maritime Exposition took place in Sydney, Australia, where Salim highlighted the advantages that the new multifunctional composites can bring to the structural integrity of submarines. There, she pitched the concept, relating it to how in a structural entity, these abilities will be vital in ensuring that an event such as the OceanGate Titan never occurs again. Different industries, especially defence, showed interest in the composite.

“At Indo Pacific I pitched about this concept because the tragedy (OceanGate) had just happened a couple of months before,” said Salim.

If implemented into a submarine, this composite has the potential to integrate self-sensing and self-healing functionalities so that catastrophic failures can be avoided. Salim described the detection of many cracks as impossible to catch by the human eye, so these abilities are vital.

“Micro cracks can actually happen as small as a few microns in size.

“So, we need technologies that can identify microcracks early enough… And then a submarine can rectify the situation by itself. That’s an advantage.”

The application of these composites can extend further than the maritime sector.

“Whether it is a submarine, a wind turbine blade, or a spacecraft… we need a system where it can give regular, real-time data. It can detect that kind of cracking or defect problem then we know that the structure’s got an issue and we need to rectify it,” said Salim.

Future of new composite in Australia

Salim believes that Australia is very well advanced in composites research.

“At Swinburne, we are doing very advanced research.

Interest from the defence sector has given Salim faith that co-development and implementation of these composites will occur sooner rather than later. She acknowledges that she cannot take full credit for the work that has now progressed significantly.

“I would say I have a large team in the mechanical engineering Department who are excellent in demonstrating their skill set at various fronts,” she said.

Salim and her team will continue to work with both the government, industry and defence players to strengthen and implement this research.