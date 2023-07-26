Coupling: unsung heroes in paper and board

In the bustling world of paper and board production, machinery reigns supreme, whirring and humming as it churns out the products people use every day. But behind the scenes, there’s a crucial component that keeps it all running smoothly: couplings.

These unsung heroes transmit torque between two shafts that refuse to align perfectly, ensuring that conveyors, pumps, fans, and rolls can work together in harmony. And in an industry where misalignment, vibration, shock loads, and torsional variations are the norm, these couplings must be able to handle it all with ease.

According to Brad Hudson, a Key Account Executive at Motion, the Timken Quick-Flex® coupling is a popular choice for many in the industry. “The Timken Quick-Flex® coupling is very low maintenance, easy to install, and requires no lubrication,” he explains.

“The hub & shafts remain intact in the event of an element failure when using these couplings, which helps to eliminate mechanical failures and saves time and money when performing repairs during processing.

“The elastomeric element used in the Timken Quick-Flex® coupling is pre-lubricated at the factory, which eliminates the need for additional lubrication during operation.

“This not only reduces the maintenance requirements for the coupling but also helps eliminate potential sources of contamination in the processing equipment.” Hudson continues, “Since the Timken Quick-Flex® coupling doesn’t require any lubrication, it is much easier to maintain, and there is no need to check or replace the lubrication regularly,” he said.

Additionally, the elimination of lubrication reduces the risk of environmental pollution, which is a significant concern in the paper and board industry, and eliminates the chance of lubricant contamination, which can cause equipment failures.

Brad goes on to describe how the Timken Quick-Flex® coupling’s unique design allows for quick and easy replacement of the rubber element, called the urethane element, in the event of a failure.

“Unlike other couplings, the customer does not have to replace the coupling hub, move shafts or perform a re-alignment, which can be time-consuming and costly. Instead, they can keep the rubber element on the shelf, and the engineer can replace it within 30 minutes, minimising downtime and increasing production efficiency,” Hudson said.

In some cases, replacing a coupling can take anywhere from a few hours to several days, depending on the type of coupling and the complexity of the equipment involved.

“These couplings act as a buffer between a motor and a gearbox with two shafts that generate power. As long as the torque load matches the coupling’s capacity, the Timken Quick-Flex® coupling can be used, minimising the risk of mechanical failures,” Hudson said.

The versatility of the Timken Quick-Flex® coupling can be a significant benefit for customers because it means that they can use a single coupling solution for multiple applications, which can simplify inventory management and reduce costs associated with maintaining multiple types of couplings.

The Timken Quick-Flex® coupling offers more than just a cost-effective and low-maintenance solution for transmitting torque between two misaligned shafts. It also has the potential to increase safety in the paper and board industry. A study conducted by the American Society of Mechanical Engineers (ASME) found that coupling failure is a common cause of industrial accidents, with misaligned couplings being a leading cause of coupling failure1.

Fortunately, the Timken Quick-Flex® coupling is designed to handle misalignment and torsional variations, which can help prevent accidents caused by this type of failure.

Moreover, the elimination of lubrication in the Timken Quick-Flex® coupling reduces the risk of slip and fall accidents caused by spilled lubricant on floors, which is a significant safety concern in the paper and board industry. By choosing the Timken Quick-Flex® coupling, companies can reduce the risk of accidents and ensure a safer work environment.

As one of Motion’s strategic suppliers, Timken and Motion keep stock either on the shelf or in their global distribution centres, which is readily available. This ensures that customers in the paper and board industry have access to the Timken Quick-Flex® coupling whenever they need it.

The Timken Quick-Flex® coupling is a cost-effective, low-maintenance, and easy-to-install solution relevant to various industries. With its unique design allowing for quick and easy replacement, it minimises downtime and increases production efficiency. Motion ensures that customers have easy access to these couplings as well as an array of other solutions for their needs.

