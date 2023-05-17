Corvus Technology Solutions appoints new general manager

Australian advanced manufacturer, Corvus Technology Solutions (CTS), has bolstered its leadership team with the appointment of Nick Williams as General Manager, effective immediately.

Williams has extensive leadership experience across aerospace, electronics, power generation, aviation, and venture capital industries and possesses a diverse skill set encompassing strategic planning, profit and loss management, business development, complex project management, process engineering, contract negotiation and international sales.

He joins the CTS team as the Company enters its next phase of growth and will play a key role in the Corvus’ ongoing partnership with Hanwha Defense Australia (HDA), which is one of the two final bidders on the Australian Government’s Land 400 Phase 3 contract to build Infantry Fighting Vehicles.

CTS CEO Martin Ripple noted Williams’ proven track record of driving successful growth strategies in the engineering and technology sectors, particularly within the Australian DefenceIndustry, will be a key driver in the Company’s next phase of growth.

“We are delighted to have someone of Nick’s calibre join the team. His leadership skills and industry expertise will be invaluable as we propel Corvus to new heights,” Ripple said.

His appointment comes at an opportune time for the Australian manufacturing industry, with the Federal Government’s committed investment of A$15 billion to the National Reconstruction Fund, marking one of the largest investments in the sector’s history.

Williams has already hit the ground running and sees the Government’s commitment, coupled with the recently announced, and long-awaited Strategic Defence Review (DSR), as an important step forward for the industry.

“The Australian manufacturing industry is a vital component of our nation’s economy, generating substantial revenue and supporting thousands of jobs.” he said.

“I am honoured to assume the General Manager position at Corvus and look forward to collaborating with our customers, government, and industry stakeholders to capitalise on the sector’s local and global transformation.”

CTS draws on capabilities in engineering of motion control systems and software, motor design, and automation and robotics to develop and manufacture solutions across diverse sectors, including defence, medical, renewables, and automation.