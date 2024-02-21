Consultation opens for Queensland manufacturing’s first annual training plan

Image: oksix/stock.adobe.com

Manufacturing Skills Queensland (MSQ) will release its first Annual Training Plan (ATP) this year in support of the manufacturing industry.

MSQ has opened consultations to help guide the investment in training, skills and workforce for the industry.

The ATP will be a significant investment in supporting the manufacturing industry to address critical skills and workforce challenges through targeted investment and training programs.

MSQ has released a discussion paper to guide the consultation, focusing on five key themes; attraction and engagement; transformation and leadership; training, skills and qualifications; the future of trades; and diversity in manufacturing.

The ATP will be a comprehensive strategy to drive outcomes for the industry, strengthening sustainability and growth for Queensland manufacturers.

MSQ chief executive officer Rebecca Andrews said, “As the manufacturing landscape changes in step with technology, consumer demand, and societal expectations, we need to invest in training and skills that will keep Queensland competitive.”

The pandemic reset Queensland’s appreciation of what our local manufacturers have to offer. There’s a much stronger recognition of and value placed in the importance of our domestic manufacturing capability.

“To say that our manufacturing industry is impressive is an understatement. I am constantly in awe of the people who work in the industry—of their passion and ingenuity. It’s because of these people that Queensland continues to prove itself a key player in the global manufacturing arena,” said Andrews.

Queensland is home to 20 per cent of Australia’s manufacturing workforce, emphasising its significant role in the nation’s economy and production capabilities.

The plan will be a significant investment in the training, skills and workforce needs of the manufacturing industry.

“We want to have honest conversations about employers about the challenges and opportunities in the industry to ensure that we are making the right investment and resourcing the industry with necessary training and skills to succeed into the future,” said Andrews.

Manufacturing employers are being invited to have their say on Queensland’s first training plan for the manufacturing industry. With Face-to-face sessions for manufacturers happening across Queensland from 27 February 2024.

Manufacturing Skills Queensland (MSQ) is an independent, not-for-profit, industry-led organisation that plays a crucial role in delivering industry forecasting, skills, and training to support the manufacturing sector.

Supported by the Queensland Government, with $16.5 million invested, MSQ aims to build a sustainably skilled workforce for a future-proofed manufacturing industry.