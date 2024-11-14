Consultation open for $400 million Darwin Renewable Energy Hub

Image: tope007/stock.adobe.com

Public feedback is being sought for the proposed development of the Darwin Renewable Energy Hub that will play a role in supplying more affordable, secure and cleaner energy for households and businesses.

Minister for Renewables, Gerard Maley, said the project would boost the local economy over its operating life, creating around 500 jobs during construction and operation.

“It is expected to generate over $400 million in local supply chain spending during construction and large-scale private investment in generation and energy storage,” said Maley.

“It is great for the economy and great for the environment, but the Darwin REH will also enable enhanced energy security and grid resilience, as well as place downward pressure on electricity bills.”

The REH involves the co-location of up to six large-scale solar farms, capable of generating 180-210 megawatts of renewable energy, alongside a battery energy storage system, all on a single site near existing network infrastructure.

The proposed site is 940 hectares of Crown Land located on the west side of Finn Road, about 19 km south of Palmerston and 4 km north of Berry Springs. The development area within the proposed site is approximately 500ha.

All electricity produced in the Hub will be fed directly into the Darwin-Katherine grid, supplying clean and renewable power to Territory households and businesses.

A comprehensive site selection process was undertaken to identify the most suitable location, with the proposed site identified for industry under the Darwin Regional Land Use Plan.

The consultation process will allow local residents, the community, businesses and key stakeholders to obtain information about the project and provide feedback.

The final project design and final investment decision will be informed by feedback provided through this consultation process.

Subject to a final investment decision on the project, implementation is expected to run from 2025 to 2030.