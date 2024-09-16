Consultation now open for future VIC renewable worker training centres

Image: Studio-FI/stock.adobe.com

Minister for Energy and Resources Lily D’Ambrosio has announced the opening of a request for information for consultation on the future Wind and Renewable Hydrogen Worker Training Centres.

The training centres will launch new careers and pathways that will underpin Victoria’s wind, offshore wind and renewable hydrogen industries.

The Government is seeking feedback from industry, unions, tertiary and research institutions, local governments, regional groups and other organisations.

“We want to hear from those with the knowledge across education, industry and more, to help us empower Victorians with the skills to deliver the projects that will secure our state’s energy, climate and economic future,” said D’Ambrosio.

Building on submissions received in the Victorian Energy Jobs Plan consultation paper, this will shape the design of the worker training centres and the open competitive process to appoint delivery partners.

The tender process will commence in early 2025 with both centres on track for delivery in 2026.

Increased participation and retention of women, First Peoples and other underrepresented groups is a key priority.

The Government will work with First Peoples and Traditional Owners to ensure that opportunities are created for First Peoples to participate in the energy transition with self-determination as a core principle.

The Victorian Government is supporting the Worker Training Centres with a combined investment totalling $16 million, with up to an additional $10 million in Commonwealth funding available towards the Renewable Hydrogen Worker Training Centre.

Offshore wind energy is a key pillar of Victoria’s renewable energy transition and will bring jobs and new opportunities for Victoria’s workforce.

Delivering Victoria’s pipeline of 9GW by 2040 will create significant long term opportunities, particularly in the regions closest to offshore wind zones.

Renewable hydrogen has the potential to help the state decarbonise energy intensive manufacturing and industrial sectors that are critical to supply chains for housing and construction.

The Victorian Energy Jobs Plan, and the Women in Energy Strategy, will also inform the design of the Training Centres, and provide investors’ confidence in a highly skilled Victorian workforce.

The SEC Centre of Training Excellence is aimed at further attracting and training the workforce needed to support the renewable energy transition.

The energy transition, and delivering 95 per cent renewable electricity by 2035, is set to create 59,000 jobs in Victoria.