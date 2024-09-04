Construction on VIC ‘Big Battery’ now underway

Image: malp/stock.adobe.com

The State Electricity Commission (SEC) has returned with the Victorian Government beginning construction on one of the world’s biggest renewable energy storage batteries.

Premier Jacinta Allan and minister for the State Electricity Commission, Lily D’Ambrosio visited the Melbourne Renewable Energy Hub, a 600-megawatt big battery.

“We’re building for our future – and the SEC is unlocking more renewable and affordable energy for Victorians with one of the biggest batteries in the world,” said Allan.

Construction of the big battery is now underway in Melbourne’s west, with the first of 444 Tesla Megapack battery components being installed and the SEC’s first project on track to be operational in 2025.

Once completed, the hub will have three battery components providing 1.6 gigawatt hours of energy storage.

Since work on the project began late last year, more than 530 people have worked to complete earthworks and other critical infrastructure to prepare the site for installation of the batteries.

Next year the Hub will start storing excess rooftop solar and surplus energy from the grid, providing extra power at peak times to meet Victoria’s growing demand.

It will be connected to three Renewable Energy Zones allowing more energy to connect to the grid – helping to accelerate the energy transition and drive down energy bills.

The Melbourne Renewable Energy Hub is the first project from the SEC’s initial $1 billion investment and is co-owned with renewable energy investor Equis Australia.

This project will help deliver the SEC’s target of 4.5 gigawatts of new renewable energy generation and storage projects.

Building renewable energy storage capacity is key to an affordable and reliable energy supply as Victoria transitions to 95 per cent renewable energy generation by 2035.

For more information visit secvictoria.com.au