Construction on Australia’s largest wind farm edges closer to completion

Image: ricjacynophoto.com/stock.adobe.com

The largest wind farm in the Southern Hemisphere has begun feeding into Victoria’s electricity grid, powering Victorian homes and businesses with cheap and reliable renewable energy.

The Golden Plains Wind Farm created about 700 jobs during construction and will generate up to 70 full time ongoing jobs.

Minister for Energy and Resources Lily D’Ambrosio announced the powering up of the Golden Plains Wind Farm at Rokewood, which will be able to power 765,000 homes – or every home in regional Victoria – when fully operational.

“The Golden Plains Wind Farm will be able to power every regional Victorian home – delivering lower bills for Victorian families,” said minister for Energy and Resources Lily D’Ambrosio.

“Victoria is the clean energy investment capital of Australia, and this project is another example of how Victoria’s ambitious renewable energy policies are creating jobs and driving the renewables sector.”

Once complete, the 1.3 gigawatt (GW) wind farm will produce more than 4,000 gigawatt hours (GWh) of energy each year and meet 9 per cent of Victoria’s current energy demand.

This will be supported by a 300 megawatt (MW) battery on site, that will soak up any excess energy and export it back to the grid when it is needed most.

Since 2014, the Victorian Government has more than quadrupled the amount of power generated by wind farms and the share of electricity generated by renewables has increased from less than 10 percent to 39 percent last year.

Meeting Victoria’s renewable energy generation and energy storage targets is set to help deliver $9.5 billion in economic activity and 59,000 jobs.





