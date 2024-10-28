Construction on AUS’s first five star river cruise ramps up

Image: Nightman1965/stock.adobe.com

Construction of Australia’s first five-star river cruise – the PS Australian Star – is picking up steam as minister for Tourism, Sport and Major Events, Steve Dimopoulos visited Mildura where the vessel is being constructed.

The Federal Government has invested $2.25 million through the Regional Tourism Investment Fund to build the luxury paddle steamer which is being delivered by local company Murray River Paddlesteamers.

“I’m so excited to see this iconic local tourism project coming to life – giving visitors yet another reason to visit the Murray region, with those benefits flowing to local businesses and the community,” said Dimopoulos.

Later this year, a refurbished 1907 wood-fired steam engine will be installed, and the main deck will also be constructed.

The world-class vessel will operate from the Port of Echuca and will be able to carry 38 people each trip.

Featuring 19 ensuite cabins, a fine dining restaurant, function space, a guest lounge with panoramic views and bars across two levels, the PS Australian Star adds to regional Victoria’s iconic and memorable tourism offering.

The vessel also will include accessible cabins, with elevator access to all levels.

Journeys of three, four and seven night stays will be available, and the cruise will stop to explore riverside communities along the way – providing another boost to tourism in the region.

Construction of the vessel has created 13 local jobs and will create a further 16 ongoing jobs when it begins cruising.

“The PS Australian Star is powering towards completion and will deliver another unique and exciting tourism experience in regional Victoria – while supporting local jobs in the process,” said minister for Regional Development, Gayle Tierney.

Almost 5.9 million people visited the Murray region in the year ending September 2023, contributing almost $2 billion to the state economy.