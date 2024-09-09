Construction on $96 million NSW RNA manufacturing facility begins

Image: wacomka/stock.adobe.com

Construction has begun on a world-leading RNA research and pilot manufacturing facility at Macquarie University in aim of changing the way the state tackles future health challenges.

Delivered with a $96 million investment by the NSW Government, the facility will be the first of its type in Australia and one of only a handful of its kind in the world.

It will deliver new capabilities to develop world leading vaccines and medical therapies for humans and animals based on cutting edge RNA technology.

“This facility will drive jobs and investment in this sector, along with delivering potentially life-saving solutions,” said Premier Chris Minns.

“This a step forward for healthcare in NSW and an opportunity for us to grow important new high-tech companies.”

Co-located at Macquarie University’s Wallumattagal campus, it will feed into the Connect Macquarie Park Innovation District.

This district is home to a host of medical and health-related organisations and industrial and technology startups.

The site will allow a wide range of RNA vaccines, therapeutics and delivery technologies to be independently designed and tested, providing NSW with sovereign capability.

The facility is also set to have the capacity to manufacture RNA-based therapeutics for the three main phases of clinical trials.

Support for the state’s burgeoning health and life sciences sector is a priority with NSW already the national leader as global demand for new health technology explodes.

Around 90,000 people are already employed in the sector in NSW, which represents 40 per cent of the national total.

RNA technology came to global prominence during the COVID-19 pandemic, when it supported the rapid development and deployment of vaccines to combat the unprecedented health crisis.

The technology offers the prospect of preventing and treating an even broader spectrum of health conditions, including cancers, genetic diseases and other viruses.

The facility will feature laboratories along with manufacturing production lines and will be able to be used by researchers and industry.

It will be operated by Aurora Biosynthetics, a subsidiary of Myeloid Therapeutics, a global leader in RNA technology.

It will be overseen by RNA Australia, a newly formed, NSW-based company.

The company is a joint venture between the NSW Government and four NSW universities, including Macquarie University, along with ANU.

Construction of the RNA Research and Pilot Manufacturing Facility is expected to be completed in 2026.