Image: malp/stock.adobe.com

The first battery units are now in place at one of Western Australia’s biggest batteries in Collie.

Synergy’s $1.6 billion Collie battery energy system is set to provide 500 megawatts of power with 2000 megawatt hours of storage when connected to the grid in 2025.

“The Collie battery will be one of the biggest in Australia, and means we can deliver clean, affordable and reliable energy for WA for decades to come,” said Premier Roger Cook.

“Importantly, this big battery keeps Collie at the heart of our energy system, supporting local jobs and ensuring a strong future for the town.”

That means the battery will be able to power 785,000 average homes for four hours – making it one of Australia’s biggest battery systems.

The first 80 units are now in place, with the entire system to include 640 units when complete.

Construction on the battery system is creating around 500 jobs in Collie – providing a major economic boost.

The Collie battery will join Synergy’s existing battery systems in Kwinana, soaking up excess solar and wind energy during the day to provide system stability and support continued uptake of renewables.

The WA Government has invested $5.4 billion in the energy transition to date.