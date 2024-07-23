Construction on 18 ADF medium landing crafts has been accelerated

Image: Australian Defence Force

The Federal Government has accelerated the $2 billion build of 18 medium landing craft for the Army‘s new littoral fleet which is set to be designed by Birdon and built by Austal.

The first of the medium landing craft vessels, designed by Birdon and to be built by Austal at the Henderson Shipyard in Western Australia, is expected to be delivered in 2026.

“Building Australia’s new fleet of landing craft is also part of the Government’s commitment to continuous naval shipbuilding in Western Australia and a future made in Australia. This pipeline of work will result in opportunities for the Australian defence industry and support a highly skilled shipbuilding workforce for years to come,” said Minister for Defence Industry, the Hon Pat Conroy MP.

These vessels are an essential component of Army’s transformation and optimisation for littoral manoeuvre.

They will support a strategy of denial which includes deploying and sustaining modernised land forces with long-range land and maritime strike capabilities across our region.

With a range of up to 2000 nautical miles when operating with the Landing Craft Heavy, the Landing Craft Medium can transport up to 90 tonnes, equivalent to four High Mobility Artillery Rocket Systems (HIMARS), or one main battle tank, or one infantry fighting vehicle and two Bushmasters.

These landing craft will be supported by the Amphibious Vehicle Logistics which can navigate over beaches and through waterways that may be clogged with obstacles and debris.

“These new vessels will enable the ADF to deploy and sustain land forces to beaches, rivers and ports in Australia and across our region, enhance our ability to work with regional military partners, and support communities across the Indo-Pacific with humanitarian and disaster relief operations,” said Conroy.

The local build of the medium landing craft is in addition to up to eight heavy landing craft which will also be built by Austal at Henderson.

The $2 billion project is expected to create 1,100 direct jobs and more than 2,000 indirect jobs under a program that will also deliver heavy landing craft as well as amphibious vehicles.

This project is a part of the Federal Government’s investing of $7 billion towards littoral manoeuvre vessels.