Construction has finished on 50 new Brisbane built buses

Image: am/stock.adobe.com

Queensland premier Steven Miles and Transport minister Bart Mellish have today celebrated the construction of 50 of 200 Queensland-made buses being delivered as part of a $133.8 million investment.

The Queensland made buses are Euro 6 diesel buses on a Volvo chassis, and have been built by local workers at Volgren’s Eagle Farm manufacturing facility.

“These buses, built right here in Queensland, by Queenslanders for Queenslanders, are a testament to the value of local manufacturing. When we commit to building things at home, it’s not just beneficial for our workers and communities—it’s incredibly good for Queensland,” said state secretary of the Queensland and Northern Territory Branch of the Australian Manufacturing Workers’ Union (AMWU), Rohan Webb.

They are accessible and have been designed to ensure everyone has access to public transport, including people in a wheelchair, and people travelling with luggage or prams.

Volgren is producing 165 of the 200 Queensland made buses for the State Government, while Scania is building 35 Euro 6 diesel buses with BusTech bodies at its manufacturing facility at Rocklea.

This is a part of the government’s investment to support local manufacturing jobs, training and apprenticeships.

“I am proud to support the Queensland men and women who are building the next generation of Queensland’s bus fleet, right here in Brisbane,” said Miles.

“No other state and territory has our homegrown manufacturing talent…”

The Euro 6 diesel bus is also the lowest emissions diesel bus available to be made in Queensland in mass production at this time.

37 of the 50 Queensland-made buses will now be deployed to boost capacity on the Brisbane bus network in anticipation of the landmark 50 cent fares trial kicking off in just two weeks.

The remainder will continue to support commuters during rail track closures, including major accessibility upgrades underway at five South East Queensland train stations.

13 additional buses will be provided by Translink’s bus delivery partners, taking the total to 50 additional buses for 50 cent fares.

50 cent fares is the cheapest public transport has been in Queensland’s modern history.

All 200 buses are on track for delivery by the end of this year.