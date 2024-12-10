Image: razihusin/stock.adobe.com

Work has commenced on a new training facility at HMAS Stirling in Western Australia as a part of the Federal Government’s investment in training the next generation of Navy Submariners.

The acquisition of conventionally armed, nuclear-powered submarines through the AUKUS partnership will require growing and training Australia’s future AUKUS workforce.

This work has already begun, including through the training of Australian submariners in the United States and the United Kingdom.

This world-class facility will support the skilling of Australia’s submariner workforce, through local submarine crew training and certification for work on Virginia class submarines, which Australia will acquire and operate from the early 2030s.

“Developing the skills and expertise to safely operate conventionally-armed, nuclear-powered submarines is at the heart of the AUKUS pathway,” said Deputy Prime Minister, The Hon. Richard Marles MP.

“The new training centre at HMAS Stirling is part of the Albanese Government’s commitment to ensuring we have the submariner workforce needed to support AUKUS, and keep Australians safe.”

This $200m project forms part of the Government’s $8 billion investment in infrastructure at HMAS Stirling.

Construction of the training centre will support local jobs and the Western Australian economy, requiring a daily workforce of around 120 construction personnel, which will grow to around 180 personnel per day at peak times.

Today’s announcement coincides with the launch of the “I am a Submariner” campaign across social media, to raise awareness about what a career as a submariner in the Navy entails.

Priority submariner roles that Defence is actively seeking to recruit for Australia’s current and future submarine workforce include: