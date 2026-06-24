Construction has officially begun on Western Australia’s first locally built electric ferry fleet, marking a major milestone in the $107 million METRONET on Swan Ferry Service Expansion project.

A keel laying ceremony has signalled the start of vessel construction by Henderson-based shipbuilder Echo Marine Group, which will design and build five electric ferries destined for Perth’s Swan River.

Jointly funded by the Albanese and Cook Labor governments, the project aims to expand ferry services while supporting local manufacturing and creating skilled jobs across Western Australia.

Each ferry will accommodate up to 100 passengers and feature onboard toilets, bicycle storage and external seating. The vessels will operate at speeds of up to 25 knots and are designed to generate a low wake.

Around 130 Echo Marine employees, including apprentices, are expected to work on the project, spanning fabrication, mechanical, electrical and fit-out trades.

Premier Roger Cook said the initiative reflected the state government’s commitment to strengthening local manufacturing.

“My government is committed to making more things here in Western Australia because it’s how we diversify the WA economy so it remains the strongest in the nation and ensure it is resilient to future challenges,” he said.

“The new electric METRONET on Swan ferry project harnesses our State’s shipbuilding sector by supporting local businesses and creating local jobs and training opportunities.”

Federal infrastructure, transport, regional development and local government minister Catherine King said the project would improve connectivity while reducing congestion.

“The Albanese Government is proud to invest in the infrastructure that Perth needs to reduce congestion and better connect communities,” she said. “Electric ferries are being successfully used overseas, and their introduction represents a significant milestone for Australia’s public transport network.”

Transport minister Rita Saffioti said the fleet would underpin the largest expansion of Swan River ferry services to date.

“By building electric ferries in WA for the first time we’re not only supporting local jobs but strengthening our State’s shipbuilding capability for the future,” she said.

The ferries are expected to enter service from late 2027. Supporting infrastructure is also progressing, with tenders open for new terminals at Applecross and Matilda Bay until 11 August 2026.

Additional upgrades include a new passenger boarding area at Elizabeth Quay, a shore-based facility at Matilda Bay featuring public amenities and electrical infrastructure, and improvements to Barrack Square Jetty to accommodate overnight berthing for four ferries.

Manufacturing minister Amber-Jade Sanderson said local production would provide long-term benefits for the state.