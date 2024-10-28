Connecting the dots with Combilift’s telemetry solution

Image: Combilift

To keep materials handling equipment running at its best, it pays to keep track of key performance data. Find out how Combilift’s Combi Connect telemetry solution is empowering Combilift customers with actionable insights.

It doesn’t matter whether an organisation has only one forklift, or hundreds – in today’s competitive environment all can benefit from sophisticated analysis of materials handling equipment (MHE) performance. Combi Connect, Combilift’s proprietary telematics system, has been designed to afford all its customers this benefit, helping to create a unified fleet management system to monitor Combilift trucks in real time using GPS technology, sensors and vehicle engine data.

Antonio Patacho, Combilift’s Mechanical Software Development Technician, likens the thinking behind Combi Connect to the work done by effective journalism: “Imagine a world without news – things would still happen, but no one would know about them. What we do with Combi Connect is like good journalism work for materials handling, collecting and sharing crucial information from our machines. This helps customers tackle problems in real time, not just daily, but every second as needed.”

Providing accessible data with actionable insights

Combi Connect works by gathering data from each machine, processing it, and then transmitting it to an online server. This data is accessible through a user-friendly dashboard. For ease of use, customers can even integrate this information directly into their own software systems, such as warehouse management or service software. This integration streamlines the maintenance process, enabling technicians to know exactly when and where they need to perform their duties.

But the real power of Combi Connect lies in its ability to turn data into actionable insights. “We don’t want our customers to waste time analysing dashboards,” says Patacho. “Instead, our system automatically identifies important trends or issues and notifies the relevant people. Whether it’s a technician for maintenance or a manager for efficiency improvements, Combi Connect ensures the right information reaches the right person at the right time. We like to think of it as a silent partner working to provide all the information you need, when you need it.”

This proactive approach allows companies to make informed decisions on the fly, without waiting for lengthy reports. The result? Immediate adjustments that can improve safety, reduce accidents, and extend the life of machinery by addressing potential issues before they escalate into costly breakdowns.

And while Combi Connect delivers actionable insights to its users, Combilift doesn’t hold any information back. It shares 100 per cent of the data it collects with its customers.

“Transparency is very important to us,” says Patacho. “There’s no hidden data. What we know about the machine, the customer knows as well. Otherwise, it’s not really a partnership. Everything we know, they know – so that we can grow together.”

Customisable telemetry for each unique customer

Combi Connect isn’t a one-size-fits-all solution. Combilift has dedicated a team to ensure that the system meets the specific needs of every customer, whether they have a single machine or an entire fleet.

“We have a solution that is ‘fit and forget’ – we install it right there on the production lines,” says Patacho. “The customer doesn’t need to do any configuration. Customisation is key for us in all our work at Combilift, and Combi Connect is no exception. Whether you have a fleet of 100 machines or just one machine – and we have customers who buy just one machine from us – we still customise that machine. It’s what we do. Combi Connect has got all the standard features you’d expect of a telemetry system – hour meters, service information, shock detection, fuel and battery monitoring, geo-fencing – but we’ll always work with customers to collect the specific data that they need.”

Using Combi Connect for remote maintenance

Australia’s sheer size means that many industrial operations are located far from service centres, leading to significant logistical challenges when it comes to equipment maintenance and repair.

In this context, Combi Connect offers an added benefit.

“In a country like Australia, where the tyranny of distance is a constant challenge, Combi Connect can be a game-changer,” says Chris Littlewood, Country Manager for Combilift Australia. “Imagine a situation where a forklift in a remote mining site experiences an issue. Traditionally, diagnosing and fixing this problem could take days, with a technician needing to travel long distances. With Combi Connect, we can diagnose the issue remotely, sometimes even resolve it without needing a physical visit. This not only saves time and money but also keeps the operation running smoothly.”