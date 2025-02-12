Connect with ‘Queensland Made’ – Supply Queensland

Image: moodboard/stock.adobe.com

Building robust local supply chains has never been more critical. Supply Queensland, an innovative online platform, is helping to connect governments, contractors, wholesalers and buyers with manufacturers in the state.

Developed by Manufacturing Skills Queensland (MSQ) and powered by BenchOn, the portal aims to strengthen local supply chains and boost Queensland’s economy.

Key features of Supply Queensland:

Enhanced connectivity: The platform helps connect local manufacturers with government, major projects, contractors, buyers and other manufacturers. AI-powered matching: Utilises advanced algorithms to pair businesses with relevant opportunities. Skills gap identification: Helps direct training investments to areas of need. Free registration for suppliers: Offers a cost-effective marketing solution for local manufacturers. Subscription plans for market intelligence and buyers: Provides tailored options with concierge-level support.

By simplifying procurement processes and fostering local supplier networks, Supply Queensland aims to build a more robust and responsive supply chain. The platform can help reduce reliance on international imports, create local jobs, and drive economic growth across Queensland.

Manufacturing Skills Queensland’s Chief Executive, Rebecca Andrews, said the platform was helping spotlight manufacturers.

“Often the products and expertise we need are right here in Queensland and are waiting to be discovered.”

“Local supply chains are critical. Buying local has major impact on our state in terms of economic and social development.”

“Embracing local sourcing through Supply Queensland is more than just about improving individual projects. It’s about building a robust, adaptable, and future-proof supply chain that will propel Queensland’s economy forward.”

Free access for manufacturers

Registration on Supply Queensland is entirely free for manufacturers.

Buyers, government agencies, and major contractors can access tailored subscription options, with concierge-level support to diversify supplier bases and enhance supply chain resilience.

Register today > https://go.msq.org.au/supplyqld.

Supply Queensland has been designed by Manufacturing Skills Queensland with manufacturers in mind. Supply Queensland is powered by BenchOn and supported by the Queensland Government.