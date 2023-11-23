Compressor and Power Generation feature

Compressors and power generators play a critical role in the manufacturing industry from advanced and modern manufacturing through to well established manufacturing sectors.

Compressors operate a wide range of tools and machinery on the production line including:

Cutting and welding equipment

Moulding gas tanks and plastic bottles

Drive screws, turn nuts and adjust machines

Power positioners, clamps, stamping machines, air chucks and air knives

Facilitate sand blasting and metal finishing

Operate automated machinery and monitor production

In February 2024, Manufacturers’ Monthly will look at showcasing the latest and best compressors and applications that are pertinent to manufacturing processes.

