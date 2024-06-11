Comprehensive plan for local workforce growth in Cairns

Image: Supakit/stock.adobe.com

Cairns and Far North Queensland will benefit from a new Miles Government workforce plan aimed at meeting the need for skilled workers in the aviation, maritime and marine industries.

The Cairns Region Workforce Development Plan outlines 37 actions to address local skills and workforce needs and supports those who wish to live and work in the Cairns region.

Tourism and Sport minister and state member for Cairns Michael Healy said the plan demonstrates that Cairns is a place where “a place where people want to live, work, and raise their families.”

“Our aviation, maritime, and marine industries are an essential lifeblood of our local economy so it’s fantastic to see stakeholders and local industries working hand in hand to secure a brighter future for our local workforce.

“The Miles Labor government gets Cairns in ways the LNP can only ever pretend to understand–we’re backing local workers into good jobs with better pay by investing in the skills and training they need to get ahead,” said Healy.

The 37 actions are grouped under five key themes that represent the highest common priorities for tackling workforce issues across for the sectors, including:

Meet future skills needs.

Improve attraction and retention.

Enhance training system management.

Build business capability.

Develop cross-sector work mobility.

Developing cross-sector mobility is an important commitment between the two industries and means workers can move between industries depending on where their skills are needed most.

Both industries are undertaking significant expansion activities that will further increase employment and demand for skills.

The plan is a part of a broader Grow Your Own Regional Workforce Program.

The program is a three-year, $4.5 million initiative to support up to 20 locally-led workforce planning projects.