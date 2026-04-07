The Australian Medtech Manufacturing Alliance highlights how three local manufacturers are winning through automation, design-for-manufacture and system integration.

Australian manufacturers are challenging the idea that high-wage economies cannot compete in medical technology production. Three local companies show how automation, manufacturing-led design and contract design and manufacturing organisation (CDMO) production are helping Australia compete globally in the manufacture of medical diagnostics.

Australian manufacturing often carries a simple label: high cost. Across advanced manufacturing sectors, that assumption is increasingly being challenged by companies that are staying globally competitive by designing cost, quality and scale into products and production systems from the start.

While the examples in this article come from medical technology, the manufacturing lessons apply broadly, from precision components to heavy equipment and industrial systems. Cost competitiveness is being shaped less by labour cost or location, and more by how effectively manufacturers combine automation, design-for-manufacture and integrated production systems to deliver reliable output at scale.

In the manufacture of medical diagnostics, this shift is especially visible. These products include the tests used to detect infection, guide treatment decisions and monitor disease across hospitals, pathology labs and point-of-care settings. They must be produced to extremely tight quality and traceability standards, often at very high volumes, making them a clear example of how modern manufacturing disciplines translate directly into global cost competitiveness.

Across the sector, three shifts are driving change. Automation is reducing labour sensitivity. Design-for-manufacture is removing cost and variability before products reach scale. Integrated development and production are cutting ramp-up time and protecting yield.

The commercial model is shifting as well. In global medtech, more companies are moving toward outsourced manufacturing through CDMOs. These operate similarly to multi-customer contract manufacturing or shared production platforms used in other advanced manufacturing sectors. CDMOs can spread capital equipment, cleanroom infrastructure and quality systems across multiple customers, lifting utilisation and lowering effective production cost. This model is well established in European manufacturing clusters such as Ireland, where strong outsourced manufacturing ecosystems support globally competitive diagnostics and device production.

SCHOTT MINIFAB, ZiP Diagnostics and Planet Innovation provide three local examples of how this is working in practice. Each operates in a higher-wage environment. Each is competing internationally. And each is doing it by engineering cost competitiveness into product design, manufacturing systems and commercial models from the start.

SCHOTT MINIFAB: Combining technical depth with practical manufacturing

SCHOTT MINIFAB is a Melbourne-based CDMO dedicated to helping diagnostic and life science companies turn their innovations into real-world products.

Their mission: to accelerate access to new diagnostics and therapeutics so patients get the care they need, and so life science companies can deliver on the promise of their discoveries faster, and with confidence.

Around the world, SCHOTT MINIFAB is known for its technical capabilities from polymer and glass microfluidics to microarray and precision manufacturing. While their customers seek them out for their depth of expertise, the real-world needs of product developers are often more commercial than conceptual. They have products they need to launch on a timeline, targets for cost of goods, and budgets that can’t be stretched. SCHOTT MINIFAB’s role is vital, pairing technical depth with practical manufacturing solutions that can meet both performance requirements and commercial realities.

In other words, cost competitiveness is rooted in deep expertise that makes injection moulding successful, translated into pragmatic commercial solutions through a universal pilot line.

“We know from experience, design that looks good on paper isn’t enough; it has to be something we can mould consistently, repeatedly, and at the quality levels our customers and the wider diagnostics industry demand,” said Andrew Hind, Site Manager, SCHOTT MINIFAB, Melbourne.

According to the company, two examples of how they get there are: precision injection molding capabilities and commercial solutions embedded in their universal pilot line. Rather than forcing every new product into bespoke pilot setups with high capital outlays and slow ramp-ups, their flexible, purpose-built pilot line consolidates the core capabilities required by the majority of diagnostic and life science products, with a design-for-manufacture approach. This allows product developers to avoid large upfront investments and to scale from early prototype batches in the tens or hundreds into commercial volumes in the tens or hundreds of thousands of units per year, all on the same qualified platform.

“If you want to move fast and maintain the highest product quality, a design-for-manufacture (DFM) approach is a paved and proven pathway to the marketplace; our pilot line offers a flexible technology infrastructure to enable product developers to get to market, faster,” said Ed Wilkinson, VP & GM of SCHOTT MINIFAB.

ZiP Diagnostics: building efficiency from day one

ZiP Diagnostics is a Victorian medtech company with a mission to develop and manufacture low-cost point-of-care diagnostics across human, animal and environmental health applications. Its starting point is a lesson many developers learn too late.

“Developing prototypes without considering manufacturability is a common trap that can prove costly at scale. At ZiP Diagnostics, we took a different approach: embedding quality systems and manufacturing efficiency from our first prototype,” explained Dr Julia Cianci, Head of Strategy and Business Development at ZiP Diagnostics.

That choice required upfront investment, however avoided a far more expensive rebuild later: establishing ISO13485 certification and cleanroom infrastructure early meant never facing the expensive proposition of retrofitting quality into established processes.

“Establishing our quality management system right from the start has proven to be a smart investment,” said Cianci. “Every efficiency gain we’ve made has been built on that foundation, rather than fighting against legacy processes that weren’t designed for scale or commercial manufacture.”

ZiP Diagnostics’ competitive pricing stems from designing both products and manufacturing processes in parallel. They co-developed their assay production design with manufacturing processes, introducing efficiency at every stage. Cianci said that this approach is critical given their diverse product portfolio spanning human, animal and environmental health applications.

“We can switch efficiently between products and bulk manufacture common components, significantly reducing production time at scale,” she said.

ZiP Diagnostics also describes integration as a speed and scale advantage. Their mantra: operating product development and manufacturing together creates genuine competitive advantages. According to the company, there is no tech transfer delay when moving from prototype to production – development scientists work alongside the production team daily.

Equally important for ZiP Diagnostics is that local manufacturing also means faster iteration.

“We’re on the ground with local customers. Partners can trial early prototypes and we can adapt platform features like sample preparation and data management to suit different clinical and field settings,” said Cianci.

Summing up the value in practical terms, Dr Cianci said having product development and manufacturing integrated means the company can work with partners to develop customised products that meet their specific needs.

“We can rapidly prototype, test and validate within our own facility. That responsiveness is very difficult to replicate when development and production are separated by organisational boundaries, or oceans,” she said.

She also emphasises that strategic capability building is key. Bringing diverse technical expertise in-house and mixing people with decades of biotech experience with new graduates has built a strong team that delivers products for real-world conditions.

Planet Innovation: engineering unit economics through automation, integration and contract manufacturing

Planet Innovation is a Victorian healthtech innovation and manufacturing company, founded in 2009, providing end-to-end product development and contract manufacturing capability for diagnostics, life sciences and healthcare products.

For Planet Innovation Group CEO Stuart Elliott, competitiveness comes down to how unit economics are engineered.

“Where there’s a relatively low labour content, the cost of labour becomes less critical. We’ve got highly sophisticated, complex products where the components are much higher cost than the labour in putting them together,” he said.

Elliott also pointed to an accelerating global shift that supports this approach: “If you look at any manufacturing, increasingly it’s being automated.”

In his view, that trend is reshaping what “cost-competitive” looks like in regulated industries and strengthening the case for local manufacturing models that tightly integrate design, engineering and production.

The CEO also highlighted the scalability advantage of contract manufacturing. With a growing “trend to outsourcing” in medtech manufacturing, Elliott sees increasing opportunity for contract manufacturers “to then go and work for maybe 10 different companies.”

The shared lesson

Across SCHOTT MINIFAB, ZiP Diagnostics and Planet Innovation, a different picture of cost competitiveness is emerging.

These companies are not competing because labour is cheaper. They are competing because manufacturing is designed into the product from the start. Automation reduces labour sensitivity. Design-for-manufacture removes cost before scale. Integrated development and production protect yield and shorten the path to volume. In CDMO environments, shared infrastructure and specialist capability further improve utilisation and efficiency.

This is especially relevant in the manufacture of medical diagnostics, where quality, traceability and regulatory performance are non-negotiable.

What these companies show is that modern medtech manufacturing is no longer driven by labour rates alone. It is driven by how well products and factories are engineered to work together.

That shift is already playing to Australia’s strengths.