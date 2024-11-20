Company to manufacturer first AUS Bi-directional EV chargers

Image: tongpatong/stock.adobe.com

Australian-made energy storage solutions provider, RedEarth Energy Storage, has announced that it has entered into a partnership agreement with ambibox, to produce a V2G bi-directional Electric Vehicle (EV) chargers for Australia and New Zealand customers.

The EV chargers are set to be manufactured out of RedEarth’s facility in Darra, Queensland.

The partnership will deliver Australian made DC EV chargers to EV owners without rooftop solar or home batteries in the first half of 2025.

This will allow EV owners to use V2X that includes both vehicle-to-home (V2H) and vehicle-to-grid (V2G) technologies to charge or discharge their EVs to their home or to the grid as part of RedEarth’s private power plant (PPP) ecosystem.

ambibox and RedEarth’s collaboration coincides with Standards Australia’s recent announcement that V2X technology is set to be implemented in Australia from December 2024.

Co-founder and CEO of RedEarth, Charles Walker, said the partnership opens new opportunities for EV owners to use EVs as “private power plants.”

“While rooftop solar and home battery ownership have traditionally been the drivers of the growth of distributed energy resources in Australia, the adoption of EVs has accelerated,” he said.

“With the introduction of V2X standards, RedEarth and ambibox will optimise the returns both for EV owners and homeowners with behind the metre assets and we’ll be well placed to serve customers as EV adoption gathers pace.”

He said that the partnership is a milestone for Red Earth on many fronts.

“ambibox has developed a world-class V2X EV charger that fits with RedEarth’s aspirations to lead Australia and New Zealand’s behind the metre optimisation evolution as part of the electrification mega trend,” said Walker.

“We are also delighted to be working with ambibox who have set the global standard for V2X charging.

“RedEarth will be the first Australian EV charger manufacturer to be producing bi-directional chargers locally.”

Manfred Przybilla, CEO of ambibox said, “ambibox has invested heavily in developing a world-class V2X solution that is built for the future. We are delighted to be working with RedEarth to bring our EV charging solutions to Australia and New Zealand. RedEarth’s vision to deliver a private power plant ecosystem to customers truly aligns with our values and that is to enhance the returns on EVs for both auto manufacturers and their end customers.”

The manufacturing of ambibox licensed EV chargers will commence in Q2/2025 and it will be available through RedEarth’s certified authorised partner network.

The ambibox EV chargers produced by RedEarth are three phase compatible wall chargers that have been successfully tested with the vast majority of EVs available in Australia.

The three phase EV charger is on track to be available in Q2/2025 with a single phase version expected to be available in Q4/2025.