House Committee launches inquiry into future of EV battery manufacturing

The House of Representatives Standing Committee on Climate Change, Energy, Environment and Water has commenced an inquiry into the transition to electric vehicles (EVs).
Chair of the Committee, Tony Zappia said “Australian motorists are increasingly choosing EVs when purchasing a new car. The percentage of EVs sold is growing every year, moving to 7.2 per cent of all new cars sold in 2023 up from less than 3 per cent in 2022. The inquiry will consider the necessary resources, systems and infrastructure for this transition and the impacts of moving away from traditional vehicles.”
“The Committee will also explore opportunities such as fuel savings and affordability for residents in outer regions to make this shift beneficial for everyone. Our focus will also be on the future of EV battery manufacturing, and we will consider challenges on electricity consumption and demand and our limited EV supply compared to other countries,” Zappia said.
The Committee is seeking written submissions providing recommendations relating to any or all of the below inquiry terms of reference by Friday, 22 March 2024.
The Committee will examine:
- the establishment of resources, systems and infrastructure required to support transition to EVs
- the impact of moving from internal combustion engine vehicles, including fuel excise loss, existing auto industry component manufacturers and the environment
- the opportunities for fuel savings, such as by combining EVs with other consumer energy technologies and savings for outer suburban and regional motorists
- the impact on electricity consumption and demand
- the opportunities for expanding EV battery manufacturing, recycling, disposal and safety, and other opportunities for Australia in the automotive value chain to support the ongoing maintenance of EVs
- the impact of Australia’s limited EV supply compared to peer countries, and
- any other relevant matters.