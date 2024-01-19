House Committee launches inquiry into future of EV battery manufacturing

Image: Michael Flippo/stock.adobe.com

The House of Representatives Standing Committee on Climate Change, Energy, Environment and Water has commenced an inquiry into the transition to electric vehicles (EVs).

Chair of the Committee, Tony Zappia said “Australian motorists are increasingly choosing EVs when purchasing a new car. The percentage of EVs sold is growing every year, moving to 7.2 per cent of all new cars sold in 2023 up from less than 3 per cent in 2022. The inquiry will consider the necessary resources, systems and infrastructure for this transition and the impacts of moving away from traditional vehicles.”

“The Committee will also explore opportunities such as fuel savings and affordability for residents in outer regions to make this shift beneficial for everyone. Our focus will also be on the future of EV battery manufacturing, and we will consider challenges on electricity consumption and demand and our limited EV supply compared to other countries,” Zappia said.

The Committee is seeking written submissions providing recommendations relating to any or all of the below inquiry terms of reference by Friday, 22 March 2024.

The Committee will examine: