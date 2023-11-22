Commitment to quality

United Fasteners’ triple ISO certification for its Head Office, South Australia, and Western Australia branches is a remarkable accomplishment that cements the company’s status as a leader in the industry.

United Fasteners, a renowned name in fasteners and industrial supplies, recently earned triple ISO certification, encompassing its Head Office along with its South Australia and Western Australia branches.

This achievement reinforces the company’s commitment to excellence and sets a new industry standard.

United Fasteners is Australia’s largest independent distributor of fastening products and industrial supplies.

Over the years it has established itself as a market leader and is recognised for exceptional service, timely delivery, competitiveness, and total solutions.

It stocks a comprehensive range of products, including: fasteners and fixings, abrasives, cutting tools, sealants, adhesives, lubricants, hand tools, safety, construction chemicals, materials handling, petrochemical and special manufacture.

It has a team of over 250 people that are technical experts and solution focused, with in-depth product knowledge and sourcing experience across fastening products and industrial supplies.

The company is still fully Australian owned with 13 branches nationwide and over 75,000 SKU’s delivering a range of solutions.

ISO certification

United Fasteners’ attainment of ISO certifications for Safety, Environmental and Quality across three key entities, ensures a uniform approach across the organisation; one which provides a safe and harmonious workplace, care for the natural environment and upholding the delivery of high-quality products and services to customers.

For customers, it guarantees unwavering excellence, regardless of location. United Fasteners is well-prepared to meet evolving industry demands, positioning itself as a top choice for those valuing welfare and quality in their supply chain.

United Fasteners’ triple ISO certification solidifies its industry leadership, showcasing relentless pursuit of safety, environmental responsibility, and quality. It’s a significant accomplishment with far-reaching positive impacts.