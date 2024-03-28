Collaborating for the greener future of transportation in Victoria: Hyzon Australia and ICN Victoria

Image: Industry Capability Network

Amidst global efforts to combat climate change, the Victorian Government has outlined ambitious goals to reduce emissions and transition to a low-carbon economy. The state’s Climate Change Act of 2017 establishes targets aimed at achieving net-zero emissions by 2050, with milestones along the way to track progress and ensure accountability.

Meeting the Victorian Government’s ambitious targets demands innovation across various sectors, particularly in transportation and logistics. Decarbonising vast fleets of heavy vehicles and machinery within Victoria’s supply chain is crucial for reaching net-zero emissions.

Hyzon Australia is working with ICN Victoria to transform the transport and logistics industry. By leveraging ICN Victoria’s networks and government connections, Hyzon Australia can garner local government support, aiding the state’s shift to a low-carbon economy.

Situated among many innovative manufacturers in Melbourne’s south-east, Hyzon Australia are gearing up for a greener, cleaner and more sustainable local supply chain.

Since setting up operations in Australia in 2021, Hyzon Australia has been manufacturing heavy-duty vehicles that run on hydrogen fuel cells instead of traditional fossil fuels.

These vehicles emit only water vapor as they operate, making them a key player in the push towards achieving net-zero emissions. By leveraging hydrogen as a clean energy source, Hyzon Australia contributes to reducing greenhouse gas emissions and combating climate change, paving the way for a sustainable future in transportation.

General Manager of Hyzon Australia, John Edgley, believes that hydrogen fuel cell powered heavy vehicles play an important role in Victoria’s transition to a cleaner economy.

“We’ve delivered a pragmatic and practical example of how hydrogen fuel cell electric trucks can drive transition,” John explains.

“So, when we look at meeting the goals of the Victorian Government to have a zero-emission fleet by 2035, very ambitious goals, we are working on a day-to-day basis about what that means we have to do. From now into the next five years, not in 2030 and not in 2035, but what do we have to do today and next month and the month after?”

While innovation progresses, John highlights the importance of engaging with government. It’s crucial to ensure that local governments support programs and manufacturers can attain the necessary approvals, as this is integral to achieving transformation across the sector.

By connecting with ICN Victoria Renewable Energy Industry Adviser Lisa Maro, Hyzon Australia are gaining access to an expansive network of industry and government contacts.

ICN Victoria serves as a crucial intermediary between businesses, particularly small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), and major projects or government procurement opportunities in Victoria.

With expertise in business capability and identifying local content opportunities based on extensive engagement with industry, ICN Victoria is a trusted advisor to government.

ICN Victoria is working to facilitate the connection of Hyzon Australia and local governments, with the view to explore how Hyzon Australia can support the decarbonisation of major transport, logistics and waste management sectors.

“ICN Victoria is a critical partner to help connect us with our customer and our customers customer,” John explains.

“In a lot of the cases where we’re working with large private operators, their customers are local government. And so through ICN Victoria, we look to connect to more of those customers to create a clear understanding of what’s possible, what’s plausible and how to execute it.”

ICN Victoria facilitates such connections by opening the networks of an experienced Industry Engagement team and hosting events that bring together government and industry leaders, innovators, and stakeholders to explore opportunities in Victoria’s emerging renewable energy sector.

The collaboration between Hyzon Australia and ICN Victoria is testament to the strides being taken towards a greener, more sustainable future for transportation in Victoria. With the state’s ambitious goals to achieve net-zero emissions by 2050, innovation in decarbonising heavy vehicle fleets is imperative.

By leveraging ICN Victoria’s networks and government connections, Hyzon Australia is not only garnering local government support but also leading the charge in hydrogen fuel cell technology. Such collaboration exemplifies the synergy between industry innovation and government initiatives, showcasing a pragmatic approach to achieving the Victorian Government’s emission targets.