RMIT researchers say everyday organic waste could play a significant role in lowering the carbon footprint of future infrastructure, after a new analysis confirmed carbon reductions when spent coffee grounds are used to make biochar for concrete.

A life-cycle assessment conducted for the first time on the team’s approach shows biochar produced from used coffee grounds can deliver measurable emissions savings while supporting the strength benefits reported in earlier trials.

Previous laboratory work demonstrated that heating spent coffee grounds at about 350°C in the absence of oxygen created a fine biochar that, when used to replace 15 per cent of sand in concrete, increased 28-day strength by about 30 per cent. The method also offers a potential alternative to natural sand, reducing pressure on finite reserves.

The latest study, led by Dr Jingxuan Zhang and Dr Mohammad Saberian, provides a cradle-to-grave assessment covering production, use and end-of-life impacts. The findings show life-cycle carbon dioxide reductions of 15 per cent, 23 per cent and 26 per cent at 5, 10 and 15 per cent biochar replacement, alongside cuts to fossil fuel use of up to 31 per cent and improvements in impacts on rivers and lakes.

Researchers say the results reinforce the potential for waste-derived materials to support Australia’s circular economy and net zero targets.

“We showed that coffee biochar can cut concrete’s carbon footprint in the scenarios we assessed, while earlier trials demonstrated strength gains using the same approach,” said Zhang from the School of Engineering.

Professor Chun-Qing Li, who guided the project, described the work as a practical step toward lower-impact infrastructure. “Using moderate amounts of coffee biochar offers a clear, measurable pathway to lower impact concrete,” he said.

Saberian said the team had begun engaging with industry and state and local governments to pursue construction pilots. “Next steps include larger pilots, mix optimisation and alignment with standards so projects can adopt this confidently,” he said. “We welcome collaboration on supply chains and field deployments.”

RMIT and its partners have already showcased the material through a footpath pilot, the first coffee biochar concrete section on the Victorian Big Build, and the National Gallery of Victoria’s Making Good: Redesigning the Everydayexhibition.

Prospective partners interested in pilots, product development or scaling supply chains can contact RMIT’s research partnerships team.

The study, Carbon footprint reduction in concrete using spent coffee grounds biochar: a life cycle perspective, is published in the International Journal of Construction Management (DOI: 10.1080/15623599.2025.2584549). Authors include Jingxuan Zhang, Mohammad Saberian, Rajeev Roychand, Jie Li, Chun-Qing Li, Guomin Zhang and Dilan Robert.