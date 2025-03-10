Coates launches integrated brand campaign to coinside with 140-year anniversary

Image: Coates

Coates, Australia’s leading equipment hire and solutions provider, has launched a new integrated brand campaign to coincide with its milestone 140-year anniversary.

The campaign “Why don’t you just Coates it?” will run across radio, out-of-home, social and digital channels from today. It blends a unique jingle with light-hearted animation to raise awareness of Coates not just as a service provider, but as a dedicated partner that supports its customers at every stage of their projects.

“For 140 years, Coates has been the backbone of construction and heavy industry in Australia, supporting our customers on countless iconic projects. As Australian industry evolves, so do we,” said Sheridan Jones, Group Manager of Marketing & Communications for Coates. “This new campaign will show that, from start to finish, we’ve got your back with end-to-end solutions for every job.”

“Why don’t you just Coates it?”

“As we celebrate our 140th anniversary, we needed an impactful idea that refreshed our brand from the inside out, connected with our customers and community, and embedded Coates’ value proposition ‘Equipped for anything’,” said Jones.

“Our research showed that construction and heavy industry is undergoing a transformative shift. We have the seasoned professionals who are the foundation of our industry, and the next generation driving modernisation who are passionate about diversity, sustainability and innovative solutions. Meanwhile, the biggest pain point for all demographics is the complexity of juggling so many different suppliers, jobs, equipment and people.”

It was also clear during the campaign planning that, despite leading the way in Engineering Solutions, Industrial Solutions and Power & HVAC, Coates remains primarily known for equipment hire.

“The Australian market is fragmented with lots of companies providing specialised services and equipment. However, with Australia’s largest fleet and national scale via our branch network, the breadth and depth of our product and service offering is a competitive advantage,” said Jones.

“Coates provides the convenience of a one-stop shop, supporting the entire project lifecycle, which means reduced stress, complexity and risk for our customers – directly addressing the industry’s biggest pain point. It’s important for our customers to understand the comprehensive value and support we bring to their entire project.”

For the campaign creative, instead of a laundry list of products and solutions, Coates wanted to create something that genuinely connected with its customers and community.

“We want to be top of mind when key decision-makers are looking for support at every stage of their projects – and nothing beats a jingle. ‘Why don’t you just Coates it?’ holds the heritage of our brand and acts as a catchy earworm. It also turns our brand into a verb synonymous with a single, memorable, catch-all solution,” said Jones.

“At Coates, we’re proud of our Australian heritage and, as Australia’s largest equipment hire and solutions provider, it’s our job to lead the industry, and our customers, into the next era. Our new integrated campaign perfectly encapsulates how far we’ve come and where we’re headed together.”

140 years and counting

From its humble beginnings in 1885 when John Coates founded the company to support Victoria’s burgeoning gold-rush towns, Coates has grown into Australia’s largest equipment hire and solutions provider. Its journey has been one of continuous growth, innovation and dedication to supporting Australian industry.

Coates CEO, Murray Vitlich, said the milestone speaks not only to the strength of the company but also to the passion, dedication and vision of everyone who has contributed to its journey.

“Since our founding in 1885, Coates has continually evolved, driven by the commitment of delivering innovative solutions and creating lasting value for our customers. Over the past 140 years, we have faced challenges, embraced new technologies, and expanded into new markets – but one thing has remained constant: our unwavering dedication to excellence and servicing our customers,” said Vitlich.

The anniversary provided the company with the perfect opportunity to broaden awareness of its dedication to its customers, people and safety – leading to the launch of an unforgettable brand campaign that shows what it takes to get the job done.

Watch the 30-sec brand campaign video: https://youtu.be/u1pOKvDt4RA

ABOUT COATES

Coates, part of SGH Limited (ASX Code: SGH), is Australia’s leading equipment hire and solutions provider, operating across a range of markets including engineering, mining and resources, infrastructure, manufacturing, construction, agriculture and major events. In 2025, Coates celebrates 140 years of commitment to supporting their customers who help build Australia. With a national footprint of over 145 branches and 2,000 highly skilled employees, Coates provides expert equipment solutions for nearly 16,000 customers. This includes end-to-end solutions for temporary works, traffic management, water management, industrial shutdowns, maintenance, power and HVAC, and events.