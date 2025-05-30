Coates climbs for sick kids at the 2025 Humpty Dumpty Balmoral Burn

Image: Coates

When the ‘Coates Climbers’ laced up their joggers for the annual Humpty Dumpty Balmoral Burn on Sunday, May 25, they weren’t just aiming to conquer Sydney’s steepest street – they were raising vital funds for sick kids with every stride.

Now in its 24th year, ‘the Burn’ brings together thousands of Aussies to tackle Awaba Street in Mosman’s infamous 420m-incline to help the Humpty Dumpty Foundation provide essential – and often lifesaving – medical equipment and healthcare initiatives to more than 500 hospitals and health services across Australia.

As well as fielding corporate teams in various categories – including the ‘Coates No Burn Walk’, which allowed entrants to conquer the hill at their own pace – Coates contributed over $75,000 in essential hire equipment, including generators, Portaloos and crowd control barriers, to support the event’s logistics.

Through the Coates Foundation, the company also donated $25,000 in FY25 to provide critical medical equipment, including humidifiers, resuscitators and neonatal pulse oximeters for hospitals across NSW, Victoria, WA, SA, NT and Queensland’s Royal Flying Doctor Service.

“We’re proud to support the Humpty Dumpty Foundation and the incredible work they do for children’s health across Australia,” said Murray Vitlich, CEO of Coates. “Coates has backed the Humpty Dumpty Balmoral Burn since it began in 2001 – donating event hire equipment and providing lifesaving medical equipment in communities where our branches operate. The event is a powerful reminder of what we can achieve when we come together in support of a meaningful cause.”

Claire Reaney, CEO and Managing Director of the Humpty Dumpty Foundation, added: “We’re incredibly grateful for Coates’ continued support. As well as being a Humpty Dumpty Balmoral Burn naming rights sponsor, they have provided the temporary equipment that helped us deliver a safe and enjoyable event once again this year.

“It is only through the consistent and passionate support of all our sponsors, as well as the entire community who join us on race day, that we can continue to deliver positive health outcomes for sick kids in hospitals and health services across Australia.”

The Humpty Dumpty Foundation is one of several national charity partners supported by the Coates Foundation, alongside TIACS (This Is A Conversation Starter) and Mission Australia. At a regional Business Unit (BU) level, the Foundation supports the Seven Telethon (West BU), TradeMutt (North BU) and Foodbank (South BU). Coates also supports R U OK? and maintains a long-standing partnership with the Clontarf Foundation, which supports more than 11,500 Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander students across 150 academies Australia-wide.

Since its launch in 2021, the Coates Foundation has raised more than $2 million for communities in need.

“The Coates Foundation is about more than monetary contributions – it’s about making a positive impact in the communities where we live and work,” said Murray. “Our people bring our ‘care deeply’ value to life by generously volunteering their time, skills and energy to support Coates’ charity partners and community organisations.”

Founded in 2001 by Wallabies legend and Humpty Dumpty Balmoral Burn Ambassador Phil Kearns AM, the Humpty Dumpty Balmoral Burn directly supports the provision of essential medical equipment to Australian hospitals and health services, helping ensure sick children receive the best possible care, when and where they need it most.

The event itself is a celebration of community spirit. Whether walking, jogging or running up Awaba Street – or just cheering from the sidelines – families, workmates, school groups, elite athletes and even four-legged friends enjoyed a day filled with kids’ entertainment, live activations and delicious food.

Feeling inspired? Learn more about the Balmoral Burn and the Coates Foundation – and be sure to save the date for next year’s