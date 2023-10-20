Climate Smart Engineering Conference

Ready to accelerate Australia’s transition to net zero emissions? Join Engineers Australia’s flagship conference, Climate Smart Engineering (CSE23) at Melbourne Convention and Exhibition Centre on 29-30 November.

Building climate smart resilience for a changing world through city-level technologies

Dr Robyn Mansfield & Dr Hossein Rizeei - McGregor Coxall

The aim of this presentation is to demonstrate impactful resilience action planning through ten interconnected biological and urban systems that comprise the Biourbanism model.

The analysis of integrated urban and bio systems toolsets such as mobile data mapping, urban heat, embodied energy, circular economy, hazard assessment, socio-economic vulnerability and more, can simplify multi-disciplinary approaches for engineering and design practitioners.

Pioneering the path to net zero emissions with engineering innovations in solar lighting and clean energy solution

David Wilson - Green Frog Systems

Engineers are leading the next wave of climate tech, as showcased by an NT project where 133 solar lights on the Stuart Highway cut 28.8 tonnes of CO2 annually and saved 12,279 litres of diesel. With Australia’s street lighting costing $400 million and causing 60% of local emissions annually, transitioning to solar is now vital.

Join David as he unpacks 13 years of solar street lighting expertise highlighting the key considerations when specifying solar lighting projects.

FPAS2080: managing carbon emissions and reducing the environmental impact of infrastructure projects

Matt Colton FIEAust - Institution of Civil Engineers and MCE

Since the first PAS 2080 was published in 2016, progress in decarbonising the built environment has been positive, but slow. And the carbon crisis is only becoming more urgent.

The 2023 version of PAS 2080 aims for a step change in thinking: no longer a gradual evolution, but an accelerated change of direction, where no build may be the default position.

It is intended to drive collaborative working and systems thinking, because we now know that the siloed approach of the past will not deliver the carbon reductions we need in the time available.

