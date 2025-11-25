As temperatures soar, Rittal is helping manufacturers maintain reliability, efficiency and safety through intelligent cooling technologies.

As temperatures continue to rise across Australia going into summer, the importance of reliable, energy-efficient climate control in industrial environments has never been greater. For APS Industrial – a national distributor of Rittal products since the company’s inception in 2018 – their solution to this is clear: help manufacturers safeguard their equipment against heat-related failures through cooling technologies.

According to electrical products business manager at APS Industrial, Ernest Van Niekerk, effective thermal management is critical in safeguarding the reliability, efficiency and longevity of industrial and electrical equipment. He said during Australia’s warmer months, many manufacturers face the same recurring issue – overheating of control components and enclosures. While some rely on passive cooling, this approach often falls short in high-temperature environments.

“Excessive heat can lead to component failure, unplanned downtime and increased maintenance costs,” he said. “Passive cooling may work in cooler months. However, with rising ambient temperatures, systems underperform due to incorrect sizing or a lack of active cooling solutions.”

Active cooling, on the other hand, uses an air conditioner to actively reduce air temperature and circulate it through the enclosure – ensuring components operate within safe limits.

Intelligent efficiency with Blue e+

Rittal’s Blue e+ fan and filter units exemplify this active approach by using advanced EC (Electronically Commutated) motors that combine seamlessly with the integrated electronics and precise speed control of brushless DC motors. This technology results in energy savings of up to 60 per cent during operation and allows for the user to adjust fan speed based on cooling demand – unlike traditional AC motors that only run at a fixed speed.

Another feature of Rittal’s design is its pleated filter technology, which improves both airflow and filtration. According to Van Niekerk, the integrated pleated filter extends service life by two to three times thanks to reduced pressure build-up and a surface area six times larger than conventional filters.

“It removes finer dust particles between 0.3 to one micrometre far more effectively, achieving 50 per cent better separation performance,” he said.

Additionally, the Rittal EC fans incorporate IoT-enabled intelligence that allows real-time monitoring and predictive maintenance. The EC fans report faults via alarms to prevent fan failures, provide 40 per cent higher air throughput when required, and extend filter service life by 20 per cent through automatic filter cleaning. This self-cleaning function reverses fan direction to push out dust and debris, maintaining consistent performance without manual intervention.

Ease of installation is another facet, with the fans ability to snap easily into an enclosure, and the bayonet-style fitting that allows the airflow direction to be reversed with no tools required. The units are designed for compatibility with previous generations, meaning existing systems can be upgraded without costly modifications.

“The mounting cutouts are identical to the previous generation, making changeover simple, even for enclosures that don’t support tool-free openings,” said Van Niekerk.

These units also come with enhanced protection ratings of IP55 and IP56 that ensure resilience against harsh industrial conditions, up from the standard IP54 rating. For applications requiring additional security, a clip can be added to ensure compliance with IEC 61439-1 safety standards.

Precision air conditioning for demanding environments

While fan and filter units are ideal for moderate environments, certain industries require the added performance of Rittal air conditioning units. Van Niekerk said APS recommends air conditioning units over fan and filter setups when internal enclosure temperatures exceed the fans’ cooling capacity. Closed-loop systems are also preferred in dusty or oily environments where external contaminants must be kept out.

“This is true in high ambient temperature environments, or with heat-generating equipment like variable speed drives,” he said.

Rittal’s air conditioning range is engineered for versatility, operating reliably between –30°C and +60°C, ensuring uninterrupted protection across Australia’s diverse climates. This operating range ensures continuous climate control in harsh environments, from freezing conditions in southern regions to intense heat in the north. This results in protecting sensitive equipment and maintaining operational uptime year-round.

The technology benefits a range of industries, including process, energy, renewables, , marine, aviation, and food and beverage.

“Rittal’s precision air conditioning supports mission-critical environments across all sectors – from smart cities and data centres to medical and rail applications,” Van Niekerk said.

Rittal’s ongoing innovation in cooling is also a part of a broader shift to sustainability and adaptability. Van Niekerk said this is evident as the company is developing systems that use lower global warming potential refrigerants, boosting cooling capacity and offering modular designs for flexible, scalable and energy-efficient climate control.

Smart selection with RiTherm software

Selecting the right climate control system can be complex – and Rittal has created tools to simplify the process. Van Niekerk said when sensitive and increasingly high-performance components are installed in enclosures, selecting the right climate control solution is vital to ensure a long service life. This requires a holistic approach to find the appropriate energy-efficient solution for a system.

To support engineers and system designers, Rittal offers RiTherm software, a free online tool that calculates the precise cooling requirements for any enclosure setup. Through the software, you can either select an existing Rittal enclosure by part number or input the dimensions of any enclosure and allow the software to calculate heat loss based on components – such as Siemens variable speed drives or circuit breakers. It will then recommend the appropriate cooling solution. Users can also input measured temperature data directly for real-world accuracy.

“It will then generate a report with all the part numbers, thermal curves and recommended products – helping justify the right installation approach,” said Van Niekerk.

A partnership built on innovation

With more than seven years representing Rittal’s technology in Australia, APS Industrial has played a pivotal role in delivering the company’s climate control solutions nationwide. Since its inception in 2018, APS has served as the national distribution partner of Rittal products and remains the only distributor with a truly national footprint.

As manufacturers face ever-hotter conditions and increasingly compact system designs, local access to the leading range of Rittal climate control solutions is just one way the partnership between APS Industrial and Rittal ensures Australian industries can remain cool, efficient and operational.

“Correct climate control can significantly lengthen the service life of components located in the enclosure,” Van Niekerk said. “A 10 per cent rise in operating temperature can halve the service life and double the failure rate of equipment. That’s why it’s so critical to get it right – and why Rittal’s intelligent, efficient cooling systems are leading the way.”