Climate conscious engineering at CSE23

Engineers Australia announces Climate Smart Engineering Conference (CSE23) plenary program.

Australia’s most respected engineering and climate experts will headline the 2023 Climate Smart Engineering Conference, (CSE23), Engineers Australia’s flagship event to be held at the Melbourne Convention and Exhibition Centre on 29 and 30 November 2023.

Engineers Australia CEO Romilly Madew AO spoke about the history of CSE.

“Since its foundation in 2021, CSE has become a focal point for debate and knowledge sharing. Last year, CSE22 explored the ways engineers can navigate the complexities of achieving net zero emissions and drive the transition to a clean energy economy,” Madew said.

“The CSE23 plenary and technical programs will bring you the latest in world-leading views and engaging debate on solutions to address climate change, responding to extreme events, biodiversity loss, boosting the circular economy and upholding the principles of sustainable practices in engineering.

“As creative problem solvers and systems thinkers, engineers are at the forefront of the fight against climate change. The profession stewards the delivery of mitigation and adaptation strategies to address the worst impacts of global warming and innovates to deploy new technologies for a clean fuel and energy future,” she said.

CSE23’s plenary program will challenge attendees to be bold and strive for change with presentations from some of the sustainability industry’s most senior leaders.

The plenary program includes:

Calling for engineers to work on the largest economic transition since the dawn of agriculture

Dr Alan Finkel AC, former Chief Scientist of Australia

The circular economy as an accelerator

Lisa McLean, CEO, Circular Australia

Prof John Thwaites AM, Chair of Monash Sustainable Development Institute and Climateworks Centre

Navigating transition and transformation in all parts of our economies

Zoe Whitton, Managing Director and Head of Impact, Pollination

The engineering mindset – making change happen

Eytan Lenko, CEO, Boundless Earth

A just transition – embracing Indigenous approaches in the energy transition

Ruby Heard CPEng, Director, Alinga Energy Consulting

The crucial role of technology and innovation on the path to net zero

Dr Larry Marshall, former CEO, CSIRO

Panel discussion not to miss:

How can organisations overcome the engineering skills shortage that might inhibit progress?

Join a panel of experts and stakeholders moderated by Jane MacMaster FIEAust CPEng EngExec NER, Chief Engineer, Engineers Australia for an in-depth discussion on the ways forward for addressing the current, emerging, and future engineering skill gaps, with a focus on education, recruitment and retention, skilled migrant participation, and demand forecasting.

Amy Lezala Zahr FIEAust EngExec, Chief Engineer – Rail, Department of Transport and Planning

Dr Damian Oliver, Assistant Secretary, Workforce Futures Branch, Jobs and Skills Australia

Assistant Secretary, Workforce Futures Branch, Jobs and Skills Australia Kane Thornton, Chief Executive, Clean Energy Council

Chief Executive, Clean Energy Council Paul Williams, Managing Director of Mining and Energy, WSP

