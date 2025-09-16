ClearVue Technologies Limited has announced a major step forward in solar-integrated building materials, unveiling its third-generation Solar Vision Glass with independently validated results showing a 66 per cent boost in energy output and lower production costs.

Independent testing by the Solar Energy Research Institute of Singapore (SERIS), part of the National University of Singapore, confirmed the new design generates more than 50 Watts per square metre. The advance is expected to accelerate commercial uptake as governments and industries worldwide seek to meet net-zero targets.

Processing time for a double-glazed unit has been cut from around five minutes to two, halving production time and enabling scalable, lower-cost manufacturing. Streamlined engineering has reduced the number of components from 17 to just seven, cutting silicon waste and eliminating aluminium from the design, lowering both raw material use and embedded carbon.

Managing director and chief executive officer, Doug Hunt, said the breakthrough marked an “historic inflection point” for the company.

“We are excited about the breakthroughs achieved by our ClearVue Gen3 Solar Vision Glass and the results of the SERIS testing demonstrating significant performance improvements,” Hunt said.

“Over the past 12 months, the ClearVue team has been relentlessly focused on reengineering our Solar Vision Glass. We advanced product performance, streamlined componentry, enhanced solar technologies, and improved customisability and manufacturability. The dedication and expertise of our operations, engineering, and R&D leaders have delivered significant innovations in our building façade solutions.”

Hunt added that the technology would shorten the payback period of ClearVue’s façade system from 4.6 years to 4.1 years before subsidies, and from 2.6 years to 2.1 years with Hong Kong’s feed-in tariff applied.

ClearVue said the new glass can be supplied in single, double, or triple glazing, and integrated with LandVac Vacuum Glass. It can also be manufactured in a wide range of thicknesses and sizes with reflective and spectrally selective coatings to meet thermal and aesthetic standards.

Full certification testing is expected to begin in the fourth quarter of 2025 and take around six months, although the company noted the core technologies had already been certified in the previous generation.

“With typical project lead times of four to six months, we expect Gen3 will be incorporated into commercial proposals immediately,” Hunt said.