ClearVue takes patented solar vision glass global

Image: anatoliy_gleb/stock.adobe.com

ClearVue Technologies Limited has entered into a Manufacturing and Distribution Licence Agreement with My Glass Projects, a glass fabrication company based in London, United Kingdom.

My Glass Projects is granted non-exclusive rights to manufacture and distribute products incorporating ClearVue’s advanced photovoltaic glazing technology into the UK market. It also gains exclusive rights to combine its heated glass technology with ClearVue technology to create self-powered heated glass.

“This partnership represents a significant opportunity for ClearVue to expand into new markets and introduce our innovative technology to a wider audience, including a new ‘heated glass’ product with valuable applications in cold climates as well as tropical climates to control external condensation,” said Global CEO of ClearVue, Martin Deil.

MGP are specialist glass producers with decades of experience delivering quality products for bespoke and challenging projects, including the One World Trade Centre and the Ministry of Defence Building in Islamabad through to the Hopewell Shopping Centre in Hong Kong.

MGP were selected to provide heated glass for the undercroft of the Lincoln Memorial to control external condensation, with ~300m2 of heated glass manufactured in MGP’s London factory and shipped to the US.

“We are excited our first partnership in the UK is with leading glazing specialist, My Glass Projects, who we have worked with for the past two years on trial projects. Combining My Glass Projects’ heated glass technology with our solar glazing solution has created another commercially viable smart façade solution that takes autonomous glazing systems to the next level,” said Deil.

“My Glass Projects has also helped us collaborate with eLstar Dynamics to produce a combined demonstrator prototype that incorporates ClearVue’s Solar Vision Glass product with eLstar’s latest version of its electrophoretic dynamic glazing technology.

“We look forward to working with My Glass Projects in the UK and on heated glass applications and opportunities globally,” said founder and managing director of My Glass Projects, Sunil Sharda.

“This partnership is an important milestone for us, allowing us to leverage our expertise in heated glazing technology with ClearVue’s cutting-edge solar photovoltaic solutions.

“The substantial impact ClearVue can have on offsetting the carbon footprint of commercial buildings is one of the things that we are most inspired by, and we are looking forward to implementing the façade solutions in upcoming projects.”

This Licence Agreement builds on a Collaboration Agreement between ClearVue and My Glass Projects signed in August 2022, which laid the foundation for joint development activities and initial testing of the combined technologies.

Successful testing demonstrated the commercial viability of the combined products, leading to this current phase of engagement. See the attached Annexure for details of the Licence Agreement terms.