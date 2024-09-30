ClearVue partners with Prefabulous on net zero modular house

Image: brizmaker/stokc.adobe.com

Smart building materials company ClearVue Technologies Limited has entered the net-zero modular housing market through a pilot with Prefabulous, a leading Australian modular housing manufacturer.

ClearVue is providing a combination of its advanced solar PV glazing and integrated solar cladding panels for use in a Prefabulous ‘FabZero’ Prototype.

The pilot involves the installation of ClearVue’s industry-leading building integrated photovoltaics (BIPV) into one of Prefabulous’ modular homes.

This marks a pivotal moment for both companies in their shared mission to deliver sustainable, net zero energy housing solutions.

Global CEO of ClearVue Technologies, Martin Deil, said that the collaboration is big for the company for two reasons.

“First, it expands our reach by allowing us to enter a new market that also simplifies the pathway for mass adoption of our BIPV solutions for use in modular construction including to meet the needs of the mainstream housing sector,” said Deil.

“Second, by integrating our solar glazing and cladding products into Prefabulous’ modular housing units, we are also supporting the development of sustainable, energy-efficient homes that align with global net zero goals.”

If successful, the collaboration will see ClearVue’s solar building envelope products become a key optional feature in Prefabulous’ portfolio of modular homes.

This would provide an additional market for ClearVue’s innovative energy generation solutions in the Australian prefabricated buildings market worth $15.4 billion in 2024.

The pilot products consist of a set of standard-sized ClearVue solar glazing and solar cladding units.

Prefabulous will assess these products for energy efficiency, durability, and ease of installation.

“This pilot with ClearVue is an important first step towards offering our customers innovative energy solutions that contribute to net zero living,” said Catherine Brasier, Head of Sales at Prefabulous.

“We’re excited to explore the benefits of integrating ClearVue’s solar windows and cladding into our modular designs, providing homes that are both beautiful and environmentally responsible. We are passionate about making as many of new modular homes as energy-efficient and carbon-neutral as possible.”

Should the pilot meet expectations, ClearVue’s products will be offered as an option to Prefabulous customers, driving consistent product sales for ClearVue without the need for bespoke design iterations for individual construction projects.