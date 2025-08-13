ClearVue founder steps down as chair

Image: ClearVue

ClearVue Technologies founder Victor Rosenberg has stepped down as non-executive chairman, effective immediately, as part of his plans to retire in November.

Rosenberg will remain on the board as a non-executive director until then, with board member Theresa Smits appointed interim chairperson.

In addition, chief executive officer Douglas Hunt has joined the board as managing director.

“As I make my retirement plans, the timing is right to pass the responsibilities of the board chairman position to someone who can give the role their full attention,” Rosenberg said.

“ClearVue is at a critical defining moment in its global commercialisation path. We have the correct executive leadership team in place to take ClearVue into the future and now we must ensure our board of directors is fully aligned to support the exciting path that lies ahead.”

Hunt thanked Rosenberg for his partnership and support.

“Our collaborative working relationship has driven the expansion of our product line as well as our research and development road map,” Hunt said. “I further thank the board for their unanimous support to join as managing director.”

Smits said she would approach the role with a focus on delivering commercial outcomes.

ClearVue, listed on the ASX and OTCQX, develops solar technology integrated into glass and building façades to generate renewable energy while maintaining transparency.

Its products include solar vision glass, cladding, spandrels, balustrades and skylights, aimed at reducing the operational carbon footprint of buildings.