Motion’s partnership with Fanmaster is helping industrial and commercial customers tackle a problem that’s been hiding in plain sight – poor air quality. From airborne hazards to heat fatigue, the right ventilation and extraction setup isn’t just about comfort – it’s about safety, compliance, and keeping productivity on track.

In heavy-duty workplaces, air can be a silent liability. Heat build-up. Welding fumes. Dust particles. Inadequate airflow doesn’t just make conditions unpleasant – it creates genuine health and safety risks. It can also land businesses in regulatory hot water.

That’s why Motion works with Fanmaster to deliver air movement systems built for industrial scale. From high-capacity wall exhaust fans to portable evaporative coolers, Fanmaster’s range covers every corner of the airflow challenge – including confined space extraction, HVLS fans for warehouse cooling, and fume arms for targeted filtration at the source.

The real advantage lies in integration. Fanmaster’s engineering know-how, combined with Motion’s nationwide technical support and supply capability, gives customers access to complete, scalable air management solutions …

