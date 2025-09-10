An international team of researchers has unveiled a first-of-its-kind method for detecting harmful nanoplastic particles – a cheap, portable and powerful innovation with sweeping implications for health and environmental monitoring.

While the dangers of microplastics are widely recognised, nanoplastics are smaller, more insidious and harder to track, infiltrating food, water and human organs. Detection until now has been costly and largely restricted to advanced laboratories.

Described in Nature Photonics, researchers from the University of Melbourne and the University of Stuttgart have developed a novel “optical sieve” that can classify and count nanoplastics cost-effectively in real-world settings.

Dr Lukas Wesemann, who led the Australian arm of the study at the University of Melbourne, said the innovation sheds light on a global pollution threat.

“Until now, detecting and sizing plastic particles with diameters below a micrometre – one millionth of a metre – has relied on costly tools such as scanning electron microscopes, and been nearly impossible outside advanced laboratories, leaving us blind to their true impact,” Dr Wesemann said.

“Our novel optical sieve is an array of tiny cavities of varying sizes in a gallium arsenide microchip.”

When liquid containing nanoplastics is poured over the sieve, particles are captured in voids of matching size, sorting them down to 200 nanometres. Distinct colour changes to reflected light can then be observed with a basic camera and microscope, enabling detection and counting.

University of Melbourne associate professor Brad Clarke, a co-author, said the tool could revolutionise global monitoring.

“Understanding the numbers and size distribution of nanoplastics is crucial to assess their impact on global health, and aquatic and soil ecosystems,” he said.

“Unlike microplastics, smaller nanoplastics can cross biological barriers – including the blood-brain barrier – and accumulate in body tissues, raising profound health concerns of toxic exposure.”

The researchers validated their approach using lake water mixed with nanoplastics, with future trials expected to include blood samples. Unlike existing techniques, the method does not require plastics to be separated from biological matter.

The team – which includes scientists from the Australian Research Council Centre of Excellence for Transformative Meta-Optical Systems and the Australian Laboratory for Emerging Contaminants – is exploring how to scale the innovation into a commercial testing solution.

Funding came from the Australian Research Council, the European Research Council, the Australia–Germany Joint Research Cooperation Scheme, the University of Stuttgart and the University of Melbourne.