Chicago Pneumatic: Evolving to enhance energy savings

Chicago Pneumatic has responded to the evolving landscape of industrial machinery with its latest innovation – the CPVS 75-120 oil-injected screw compressor.

This compressor, ranging from 55 kW to 90 kW, is the result of investment in research and development, as well as in-house developed key components. At the heart of the CPVS range lies an in-house designed compression element, paired with an IE4 efficiency motor. This combination not only enhances performance but also ensures lower compression temperatures and reliability. These compressors are designed to thrive in environments with ambient temperatures of up to 46°C due to the to component design.

For units across the entire industrial range equipped with an integrated dryer, an internal water separator is also integrated in the air cooler to ensure optimal performance and efficiency.

The new generation compression element, crafted in Belgium, provides improved performance and capabilities. With increased volumetric efficiency and reduced pressure losses, the CPVS 75 – 120 delivers up to 4 per cent more free air while consuming up to 3 per cent less power.

The Interior Permanent Magnet (iPM) motor, another feature of in-house Belgian engineering, exceeds IE4 efficiency levels. This oil-cooled motor provides optimal cooling at all speeds, making it eco-friendly and efficient. Its IP66 rating further underscores its robustness and suitability for high-speed operations.

Noise reduction is a critical factor in industrial settings, and the CPVS 75-120 addresses this with its silencing baffle. The filter mats pre-filter incoming air, ensuring good air quality and low noise levels, making it suitable for operations close to the point-of-use.

The separate oil and air coolers are designed for high-quality cooling and extended lifespan. With a 5°C reduction in element outlet temperature and easy access for cleaning and maintenance, these coolers exemplify thoughtful engineering.

The in-house designed inlet valve optimises the flow to the screw element, offering maintenance-free operation and a low total cost of ownership. Similarly, the in-house casted oil separator vessel with an integrated minimum pressure valve (MPV) ensures optimal oil separation and minimal oil carryover, eliminating leakage risks.

Control and connectivity are at the forefront with the next-generation ES4000T touchscreen controller. This user-friendly, full-colour graphical display with touchscreen functionality, coupled with integrated connectivity through ICONS, helps optimise operations and achieve energy savings.

Finally, the in-house designed inverter, featuring Imperium – Variable Speed Technology, is tailor-made for screw compressor applications. Its industrial design, complete with IP5X protection, ensures durability and reliability.

The CPVS75 – 120 oil-injected screw compressor is a blend of innovation, efficiency, and reliability. Chicago Pneumatic has demonstrated its prowess in delivering solutions that meet the needs of modern industrial environments, all while enhancing energy savings.