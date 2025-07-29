RMIT develops cheaper, stronger titanium

Image: nordroden/stock.adobe.com

A team of RMIT University engineers has developed a 3D-printed titanium alloy that could cut costs while improving strength and performance – an innovation described as a “leap forward” by researchers.

Replacing expensive vanadium with cheaper and more accessible materials, the new alloy is 29 per cent less costly to produce than the widely used Ti-6Al-4V alloy, while outperforming it in testing.

The breakthrough, developed at RMIT’s Centre for Additive Manufacturing (RCAM), is detailed in Nature Communications, with the university filing a provisional patent and exploring commercialisation opportunities in aerospace and MedTech industries.

PhD candidate and lead author Ryan Brooke said the work could mark a turning point in how 3D-printed titanium alloys are designed and used.

“3D printing allows faster, less wasteful and more tailorable production yet we’re still relying on legacy alloys like Ti-6Al-4V that doesn’t allow full capitalisation of this potential. It’s like we’ve created an aeroplane and are still just driving it around the streets,” said Brooke.

He added that the team’s design framework not only reduces costs but avoids the column-shaped microstructures that cause mechanical inconsistencies in printed parts.

“By developing a more cost-effective formula that avoids this columnar microstructure, we have solved two key challenges preventing widespread adoption of 3D printing,” said Brooke, who recently participated in CSIRO’s ON Prime program to validate market demand.

“What I heard loud and clear from end users was that to bring new alloys to market, the benefits have to not just be minor incremental steps but a full leap forward, and that’s what we have achieved here,” he said.

The alloy’s uniform grain structure makes it not only cheaper and stronger, but also more ductile – offering wide-ranging applications across industries.

RCAM corresponding author Professor Mark Easton said partnerships would be vital for the alloy’s development.

“We are very excited about the prospects of this new alloy, but it requires a team from across the supply chain to make it successful. So, we are looking for partners to provide guidance for the next stages of development,” said Easton.

The alloy was tested at RMIT’s Advanced Manufacturing Precinct, with researchers hoping to translate their framework into a broader range of next-generation 3D-printable materials.

The study, Compositional criteria to predict columnar to equiaxed transitions in metal additive manufacturing, is available in Nature Communications (DOI: 10.1038/s41467-025-60162-0).